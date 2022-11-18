Word on the street says Season 6 of Élite is about to arrive, if the steamy, intriguing new trailers are anything to go by. The soapy, wildly-addictive teen murder mystery has become a worldwide hit since it premiered in 2018, introducing audiences to the cutthroat world of the exclusive private school, Las Encinas. Filling the void that Gossip Girl left in its wake and pushing boundaries even before Euphoria burst onto the scene, the Spanish drama strives to capture the hedonistic lives of Spain's wealthy younger generation. Since it's not available on a traditional network, sometimes people have difficulty finding where to stream it. Take a look below to find out where to stream the newest season of Élite.

What Is Elite About?

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, Élite initially followed three working-class students, sweet Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), studious Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and extroverted Cristian (Miguel Herran), as they transferred to Las Encinas. After a disaster struck their last school, they are the lucky few students enrolled in a new scholarship program. At Las Encinas, they contend with the wealthy, conniving students dismayed by their arrival. Among the students who don't want them there are Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau) and Lu (Danna Paola), a couple who view the new kids as nothing but pawns in their game. Threatened by Nadia potentially stealing her spot at the top of the class, Lu enlists Guzman to humiliate Nadia, but things don't quite go to plan. And if Guzman and Lu view them as pawns, marchioness Carla (Ester Expósito) and her longtime boyfriend Polo (Álvaro Rico) view them as playthings. They play sexual mind games with Cristian and manipulate and entice him into joining them as a third. All the while, Guzman's best friend, the apathetic star athlete Ander (Arón Piper), falls for his drug dealer, Omar (Omar Ayuso), Nadia's brother. María Pedraza (Money Heist) plays Marina, whose murder becomes the catalyst for the ensuing drama and chaos the kids at Las Encinas face from Season 1 onwards. She's the object of Samuel's affections, but she's also the troubled sister of Guzman, and their father is the real estate titan who may or may not be behind the collapse of the new kids' old school.

These conflicts of class divides are framed by the ongoing murder investigation of one of their classmates, borrowing heavily from shows like How To Get Away With Murder and 13 Reasons Why. Each season relies on this formula as original cast members have graduated, and the story introduces new, compelling students. In the sixth season, none of the original cast members have returned, but characters introduced in later seasons who will be showcased will include Iván (André Lamoglia), Isadora (Valentina Zenere), Ari (Carla Díaz), Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Bilal (Adam Nourou) and Patrick (Manu Ríos).

How Many Seasons of Elite Are There?

There are currently five seasons of Elite, comprised of forty episodes. The sixth season is set to premiere this week. In the first season, creators Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona wrote every episode. However, from Season 2 onward, different writers were brought in alongside the creators to craft scripts that kept audiences asking for more. All episodes of Season 5 dropped on April 8, 2022.

Is Elite Streaming Online?

Yes, all five seasons of Élite are available on Netflix and you can watch the sixth season as well on the service once it's out; if you have a Netflix subscription, that is. The show is an exclusive Netflix Original and unavailable anywhere else. Click on the button below to head straight to the show's landing page on the streaming service:

Watch on Netflix

When Will Elite Season 6 Premiere?

Get your uniforms ready because according to Netflix's steamy announcement trailer released in October, Season 6 is set to drop on November 18, 2022. The trailer, filmed like an intimate Instagram live, showcases different characters and pairings hinting at what's to come. Some notable pairings include Iván and Patrick, and newcomers Sara (Carmen Arrufat) and Raúl (Alex Pastrana).

Watch the Elite Season 6 Trailer

Netflix released the official Élite Season 6 trailer on November 2, 2022. It follows the students at Las Encinas taking justice into their own hands after the tragic events of Season 5. The trailer shows Argentinian heiress and DJ Isadora taking back control of her life after three of her classmates drugged and assaulted her. The conflict spills into the hallowed halls of Las Encinas as she seeks her revenge with her allies, Mencía and new kids, Rocío (Ana Bokesa) and Dídac (Álvaro De Juana). Mencía is no stranger to bad decisions as she entangles herself with the volatile couple, Sara and Raúl. Meanwhile, Mencía's older sister Ari is reeling from the aftermath of the death of her boyfriend and the reality that her dad, Las Encinas headmaster Benjamín (Diego Martín), is not who he says he is. But there's a light at the end of the tunnel for Ari with a new love interest, Elite's first trans character, Nico (Ander Puig).

Ari's twin brother, Patrick, is finally making things official with Iván, the son of Christiano Ronaldo-inspired Portuguese soccer player Cruz (Carloto Cotta). But as seen in the trailer, coming out as a couple together isn't easy, and when Iván's father salutes a pride flag at a game, Patrick and Iván face retaliation from fans. Scenes of teary-eyed meltdowns, neon-lit nights, and violent confrontations set the stage for a season contending with grief in its many forms. At the end of the trailer, Isadora's final comments take home the message: "Wounds have to be healed in order to keep living."

Is There an Elite Season 7 On the Way?

Netflix has announced that they have renewed Élite for Season 7, with original cast member Omar Ayuso set to return alongside Nadia Al Saidi. She will portray the mysterious Season 6 character Sonia, who didn't appear in the Season 6 trailer. What the season will entail remains to be seen, but Netflix has left the fate of current cast members up in the air to avoid spoilers. As of now, Season 7 newcomers will include Mirela Balic (Zorras), Fernando Líndez (SKAM), Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes (Estoy vivo), Alejandro Albarracín (+ de 100 mentiras) and Maribel Verdú (Now & Then).