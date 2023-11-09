Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 7 of Elite.

The Big Picture Season 8 of Elite came with many plot twists and surprise deaths. Isadora's family feuded with Didac's family, leading to her father's arrest and her secret plan to expose a judge involved in illegal activities.

Eric struggled with drug addiction and his cousin Nico confronted him, ultimately supporting him through his struggles.

Raul was abusive towards his girlfriend Sara, who planned to expose him on social media, but the plan backfired and resulted in Carmen pushing Raul off a roof, killing him. Dalmar witnessed it on video.

Elite is a Spanish drama that focuses on the lives of wealthy teens who clash with scholarship-earning, working-class kids at Las Encinas High. It is a show that rivals Gossip Girl and even turns it up a notch. Whether it's relationship drama, family drama, premeditated murder, or mafioso situations, there's no shortage of bonkers moments. Season 7 just released on Netflix and left us with many unanswered questions. The eight-episode season ended with a bang and a cliffhanger, which is no surprise for the show's typical formula. How did the season end? What happened to the Las Encinas teens, and what can we expect from Season 8?

Elite When three working-class teenagers begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. Release Date October 5, 2018 Cast Omar Ayuso, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Aron Piper Seasons 8

What Happened to Isadora and Her Family?

Isadora (Valentina Zenere) and Didac (Alvaro de Juana) are forbidden lovers this season because their families are majorly feuding. It's giving West Side Story. The Artinian Goldstein family, Isadora's family, and the Ramos Vico family, Didac's family, have been rivals for some time, and they are constantly going back and forth blaming each other for sketchy situations. Isadora's father, Martin (Leonardo Sbaraglia), wanted to make her more involved in the family business, but only because it would benefit him, and he could use her name to promote their family business. Isadora finds out that Didac has been working with and informing police officer Luis (Alejandro Albarracin) of the inner workings of the two families. Didac introduced Isadora to Luis and encouraged her to turn Martin in for his wrong-doings, as she could provide the evidence to put him away. The police force is interested in how Martin was blackmailing Catalina (Astrid Jones) into silence to keep his family's business afloat. Catalina was using her foundation to traffic infants and Martin had hard copies of evidence to incriminate her, so he used her status as a judge to get anything he needed business-wise. Isadora didn't want to run the family business that way and planned to give Catalina back any incriminating evidence, but Martin wouldn't stand for that. He instructed Catalina to meet at a location different from the one Isadora gave her with the intention of having her killed. While Martin and Isadora sat at lunch together waiting for Catalina, she figured out that her father intervened in her plan. Unluckily for Martin, Isadora was wearing a wire for the police and was able to capture a full confession from her father. After he was arrested, Isadora returned home and pretended to her mother that she didn't know what had happened.

Was It Eric That Fell From the Rooftop?

Eric (Gleb Abrosimov) is Nico's (Ander Puig) cousin, and he was introduced this season as a troublemaker. Eric has a drug and conformity problem and Nico's parents don't think he's a good influence to be around. Despite that, Nico loved Eric's presence and felt he was able to be his true self, without judgment, around him. Eric struggled with mental health and eventually found his way to therapy and became medicated. However, Eric's behavior and mood swings were still incredibly troubling to Nico and his family. Eric disappeared for a short period of time and came back, clearly on drugs. Nico was furious and told Eric he was selfish and to get out of their house. This caused a pretty large spiral from Eric. He made his way to a rooftop and positioned himself close to the ledge. Before he made any rash decisions, he reached out to the student help app for Las Encinas and ended up having a conversation with Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi) where he insinuated he planned on taking his own life. When Sonia realized she was speaking with Eric, she rushed over to Nico's place and informed them of what she knew. Nico knew where to find Eric and rushed over to him. Nico reassured Eric that he was family, he loved him, and that the two could overcome hard times together.

Do Ivan and Joel Run Away Together?

This season, we meet Joel (Fernando Lindez), a delivery driver, who brings Ivan (Andre Lamoglia) a pizza and shares a kiss with him. Eventually, we learn that Joel is Omar's (Omar Ayuso) boyfriend. Ivan feels connected to Joel and extends him the ability to attend Las Encinas, a school he couldn't attend on his own because of the price. Omar doesn't agree with Joel attending Las Encinas because of the trauma Omar experienced while attending, so he works at the school to keep an eye on him. Joel and Ivan continue to get closer and Omar feels like he is going to lose Joel. Eventually, Joel's feelings for Ivan became too strong to continue dating Omar, so the two broke up and Joel pursued Ivan. That didn't last too long at all, however, and the three agreed that they all needed to be just friends to figure out the situation. Joel and Omar's roommate, Dalmar (Ivan Mendes), pointed out to Joel that he has to make a decision for himself and not be held back by the fear of hurting Omar. Omar eventually moved in with his parents to give some space between him and Joel. Around the same time, Ivan was planning a trip to South Africa for an exchange program and didn't want to go alone. Ivan invited Joel to come with him and awaited his decision. Being unsure about what to do, Joel spoke with Omar and Dalmar and ultimately came to the conclusion that he needed to prioritize himself. After packing his bags and making it almost all the way to the airport, Joel decides not to go. The voice in his head tells him that if Ivan is truly in love with him, the two can be together when he gets back.

Who Fell Off the Building and Died?

During the last episode, we get a couple of glimpses of who it could be that fell off the roof. Strangely, many of the characters on Elite are all on rooftops around the same time. It must be a happening spot for the Las Encinas elite. At first, we think it's Eric, but Nico stops him. It could've been Catalina and Rocio (Ana Bokesa) when Martin orders them to be killed, but it's not them either. It was Raul (Alex Pastrana) who was pushed off the roof. Yes, pushed. Raul was pushed off the roof by Carmen (Maribel Verdu), Chloe (Mirela Balic) and Ivan's mother. At the beginning of the season, Raul and Sara (Carmen Arrufat) are a social media influencer couple, but we quickly learn that Raul is abusive towards Sara physically and emotionally. Looking for a way out, Sara sees Chloe as a very sexually charged individual and thinks she can use this as an escape route. If Sara makes it appear as if Raul cheated on her on social media, she can leave and everyone will hate him. The plan backfires a little bit when Chloe realizes Sara used her, but after explaining how Raul is, Chloe agrees to help. Unbeknownst to Chloe, Sara live-streamed the cheating but also spoke poorly of Chloe publicly and tried to make her a social pariah. Raul, being as manipulative as he is, realized this was an opportunity to get Chloe on his side. Chloe and Raul end up dating and Sara is worried about Chloe. Sara enlists Carmen's help in trying to get Chloe to open her eyes to Raul's behavior. Step one includes Sara recording Raul and her sharing an intimate moment together while still dating Chloe. She sends the video to her and Chloe and Raul get into an argument. At the same time, Carmen shows up at Raul's door and tries to see Chloe. Raul pushes Chloe, slaps her, and tells her to keep quiet about their fight. After letting her in, Carmen sees the red mark on Chloe's cheek and invites Raul up to the roof for a drink. Up there, the two get into an argument together. Raul grabs Carmen by the throat and hangs her head over the ledge. After she asks for ice, he calls her crazy and releases his hands from her neck. This is when Carmen takes her opportunity to push Raul off the building, and he falls and dies.

What Did Dalmar See?

At the very end of the episode, we see a very distressed Dalmar. He looks distracted and a little uneasy. In the last scene of the eighth episode, Dalmar pulls out his phone and plays a video. In that video, he catches Raul falling to his death. After seeing that happen, Dalmar pans back up to the roof where he sees Carmen leaning over the edge to check on Raul. Dalmar zooms in, and you can clearly make out Carmen's face. This is the cliffhanger that Season 7 leaves us on, so we know this twisted situation will come up next season.

What Can We Expect From Season 8?

Close

Aside from figuring out what transpires between Carmen and Chloe after Raul's death, we can expect a few more drama-filled moments to take place. We know that there will be new cast members introduced next season. We can expect to see some type of resolution between Joel and Ivan, but who knows if the two will end up together after his time has passed in South Africa. We can expect that Isadora and Didac are dating more openly now that her father has been arrested and isn't able to control her. My fingers are crossed for a lot of character development from Eric, and seeing him grow and prosper from one of his low points. Creator Carlos Montera also told Digital Spy that Season 8 will end on a high note, but who knows what that means for Elite.

All seasons of Elite are streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch On Netflix