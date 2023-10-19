This Spanish young adult drama, Elite, was created for Netflix by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca. The show's success lies not only in its stellar writing but in its resonating storyline. It tackles polarizing subjects, including prejudice, class inequality, and sexuality. Each season jumps around timelines, unraveling mysteries in a similar style to the hit show Big Little Lies; however, Elite has a fresh new plot every season.

And finally, Season 7 of Elite is upon us, addressing the cliffhangers left in Season 6 and sparking new romances. Expect all new characters as well as some you may recognize. While you wait in anticipation for the series premiere, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Like previous seasons, Elite Season 7 of Elite will be available to stream on October 20, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. You can watch the previous six seasons by clicking the link below.

Is There A Trailer for ‘Elite’ Season 7?

Netflix revealed the official trailer on its YouTube channel on Oct 17, 2023. The trailer opens with a compilation of the Elite characters in the wake of the attempted murder of Isadora (Valentina Zenere) and Dídac (Álvaro de Juana). As the flashes of each individual's moments of heartbreak, romance, and trauma, very little is spoiled in the upcoming plot. A new mystery is set to expose the murderous acts from Season 6 and discover how the dynamic will change among the Elites.

How Many Episodes Are There In ‘Elite’ Season 7?

Eight new episodes will be released simultaneously, so you can spend a weekend or even a single night bingeing the entire series. Of course, this is only possible if you have a Netflix subscription.

Who's in the ‘Elite’ Season 7 Cast?

Image via Netflix

Elite is back with several familiar faces and a few new ones. Chloe (Mirela Balić) will join the cast as a new student at Las Encinas. Fans can expect to see her character tackle issues around her relationship with her mother, Carmen (Maribel Verdú). Carmen is said to be a seductive and vivacious woman who tends to compete with her daughter in more ways than one. Eric (Gleb Abrosimov) will play Nico’s rebellious cousin, who has no issue stirring up trouble. Martín (Leonardo Sbaraglia) takes on the role of Isadora’s father, who comes back to run their family business after being absent for so long. Omar (Omar Ayuso) makes a comeback thanks to an internship, but also due to his guilt around Samuel’s (Itzan Escamilla) death.

A few veterans will also make a much-anticipated return, including Isadora (Valentina), Iván (André Lamoglia), Sara (Carmen Arrufat), Dídac (Álvaro), Rocío (Ana Bokesa), Raúl (Álex Pastrana), Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi), and Nico (Ander Puig).

What Is ‘Elite’ Season 7 About?

Image via Netflix

Like previous seasons, Elite Season 7 hosts most of its drama and action around one of Spain's most exclusive private schools, Las Encinas. While it’s difficult to pinpoint what might happen in this seventh installment, we know a few loose ends need to be tied up from the sixth season. For starters, we believe this season will focus on who was behind the drive-by shooting that happened at the school, which students were shot, and if there were any deaths.

Viewers will get to explore the relationships of Bilal and Rocío as well as Dídac and Isadora. And given that Ari and Patrick are no longer at the school, Iván and Nico may get themselves some new love interests.

Following Samuel’s death, Omar is still stricken with grief and guilt and will return to Las Encinas to work through what happened, thanks to an internship opportunity. Overall, Netflix has made it a point that this new season “will tackle mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance.”

More Shows like 'Elite' That You Can Watch Right Now

Image via The CW

Gossip Girl - Picture NYC's high society teens, dressed in designer wear, under the ever-watchful eye of an anonymous blogger. Gossip Girl is that sneak peek. Extravagant parties, forbidden romances, backstabs, and, of course, juicy gossip. It's like peeking into a glamorous world where trust is rare and scandals are just around the corner. Rooted in the glitz and glamour of Manhattan's Upper East Side, Although the show ran from 2007 to 2012, a brand-new reboot was released in 2021, which concluded in 2023, which leaves plenty of episodes to binge.

Riverdale - This isn’t the same Archie Comics from the 40s. Riverdale cranks up the darkness, diving into a town plagued by intrigue filled with secrets. When a popular student's death shakes everyone up, suspicion runs rampant throughout the community. From clandestine affairs to hidden agendas, With love stories and mysteries, it’s an addictive romance and thriller perfect for anyone who loves teen drama series.

Pretty Little Liars - A close-knit group, a missing friend, and a shadowy figure named A. Pretty Little Liars follows the lives of four girls, Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), who receive sinister messages after their friend's disappearance. Every episode unravels a layer of mystery while simultaneously building tension, touching on friendship, love, and dangerous truths.

How to Get Away with Murder - Mix law school with actual crime, and you get How to Get Away with Murder. This series, led by the fierce Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis (Fences), is about a group of students who find themselves caught up in real murder cases. Their lives spiral as they navigate law and justice. Each episode has thrilling story arcs and twists you never see coming.

