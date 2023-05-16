As the Writers Guild of America's strike enters its third week, actor and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has warned against the overuse of AI in Hollywood, urging writers, producers and studios alike to "hold the line as a community." The comments come as her film Dreamquil, which focuses on the dangers of artificial intelligence, launches at the Cannes market.

The ongoing WGA strike is the result of seemingly countless factors; the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to negotiate with the guild on key issues such as fair pay and insurance, prompting the syndicate to begin striking on May 2. One other big-ticket issue at hand was the use of AI in filmmaking, particularly as a replacement for writers. Speaking with Deadline, Banks has urged Hollywood to "hold the line as a community" against AI, encouraging solidarity between all factions of the filmmaking industry, adding "I include the producers and the studios in that community." She continued "AI is going to be a tool. There’s no doubt about it. It’s coming fast and furious. But I would like it to be a tool used by the writers and not the studios to replace the writers. And once that horse is out the barn, I don’t know why anybody believes their job isn’t next.”

Banks emphasized the importance of the human experience in creating art, explaining, "as an artist in Hollywood, we export and create culture. And I think we’ve made incredible strides in breaking down the gatekeeping of our industry and presenting underrepresented voices and new ideas. We’ve made so much progress.” The actor continued, “the idea that we would essentially use AI to create that culture based on all the biases of the cultures that have come before — because that’s what the AI will learn from — I find that terrifying.” She added that individuals in the filmmaking industry possess a “great responsibility” in affecting audience's lives, and the prospect of this responsibility being lost to machines “broke my heart.”

RELATED: This Is What the WGA Strike Means For You

Banks Explores AI in an Upcoming Project

Banks is set to star in Dreamquil, a cautionary tale thriller which explores such concerns regarding the use of AI, with production set to begin this year, directed by artist-filmmaker Alex Prager. Described by the director, the film is a “playful suspense thriller” blended with a “dash of horror,” adding that “It’s got a little bit of Eternal Sunshine in it. It’s about this very grounded relationship where these characters that are truly in love struggle because of the modern world they live in.”

Banks is but the latest of a string of filmmaking professionals to come out in solidarity with the striking writers. With the in-person ceremony canceled on account of the strike, many celebrities accepted their MTV Movie and TV Awards offering support to the guild. While the previous strike lasted for 100 days between 2007 and 2008, it remains unclear how long the current strike will continue for.