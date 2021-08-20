Come on. What more could you want?

The cameras have started rolling on Elizabeth Banks’ newest feature, the Universal Pictures-backed Cocaine Bear. Producer Christopher Miller confirmed the start of filming today via Twitter, where he also revealed the movie’s incredible logo. The film is described as a character-driven period piece documenting a truly bizarre part of modern American history.

Cocaine Bear’s title might be crazy, but the actual story it is set to be based on is just as bizarre. The film will take place during the real-life events surrounding the dumping of around $14 million dollars worth of cocaine in a Georgia forest. As you might have already guessed, a bear in the forest ended up consuming the containers, eventually being found dead of a massive overdose. The antics of Kentuckian drug smuggler Andrew Thornton II and how his 40 kilos of cocaine caused the death of a bear will be the centerpiece of Cocaine Bear.

The damage this bear sustained really cannot be overstated. In 2015, Kentucky for Kentucky’s Coleman Larkin had gotten in contact with the bear’s medical examiner, who said the bear suffered from “cerebral hemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, [and a] stroke.” If you’re even the slightest bit curious, the bear’s carcass was taxidermied and is currently on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall.

Along with directing, Banks will also produce the film alongside Miller and his producing partners Phil Lord and Aditya Sood. Brian Duffield and Max Handelman are also listed as producers. Rounding out the crew is The Babysitter: Killer Queen scribe Jimmy Warden, who wrote the screenplay. Cocaine Bear’s cast is also illustrious; Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Margo Martindale, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Brooklynn Prince, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Alden Ehrenreich will play the colorful characters caught in the sensation of what Kentuckians call “Pablo EskoBear”.

Cocaine Bear is expected to release sometime in 2022. In the meantime, take a look at Miller’s tweet and the film’s logo below.

