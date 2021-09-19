Elizabeth Banks and David Wain are set to make and star in an upcoming movie musical titled Where the Fore Are We? at Amazon Studios. Wain is directing the film and Banks will produce it alongside Max Handelman via Brownstone Productions.

The script was written by Wain, Zach Reino, and Jess McKenna. Alison Small will serve as executive producer. This project reunites Banks and Wain, who also starred in Wet Hot American Summer; however, Where the Fore Are We? marks the first time the two have collaborated behind the scenes.

According to Variety, the plot of the musical follows the crew of a commercial flight that has suffered a crash landing and is stranded for three months. The crew build a makeshift community and begin to patch together a production of a Shakespearean play to stave off boredom, all while the captain attempts to keep the crew focused on getting rescued.

Brownstone Productions, owned by Banks and Handelman, has garnered a lot of attention over the years, having produced films such as Charlie’s Angels and Pitch Perfect 1 and 2. Banks and Handelman are also currently engaged in a first-look film deal at Universal along with different types of media collaborations across various networks and studios, like Lionsgate, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Wain is best known for Wet Hot American Summer, but was also involved in Role Models, Wanderlust, and Children’s Hospital, with the latter earning him three Emmy awards. Script writers Reino and McKenna’s other work includes critically acclaimed podcast Off Book, a Fox sketch show called Party Over Here, and Rick and Morty.

There has been no word on additional cast members.

