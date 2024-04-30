The Big Picture Elizabeth prioritizes focusing on family and her legacy amidst conflicts, navigating Grand Cayman's chaos.

The inaugural season of Freeform's new series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, has hit the ground running. The cast of colorful personalities is matched only by the interpersonal conflicts between the groups. One of the most noticeable issues is the lines being drawn between the majority of the tight-knit friendship group and fellow cast member Elizabeth Chambers. There is much tension, primarily from the chaos caused by Elizabeth's ex-husband, Armie Hammer, whose name was featured heavily in headlines at the time that Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise was filming. As they are both citizens of the island, the salacious stories were loud, constant, and everywhere, especially in the small community on Grand Cayman, where the population is roughly 70,000 people. It's impossible to control any kind of narrative. So, what should a person do in that scenario?

The key, at least, for Elizabeth is focusing on what matters to her the most. In the choppy seas of rumors and conflict, focusing on loving your family and growing your legacy is the lighthouse necessary to survive the storm. Collider had the opportunity to speak with Elizabeth at the new Grand Cayman location of BIRD Bakery to chat about the new series, her businesses, and how she deals with the pressures that surround her on a daily basis.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (2024) A group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats navigate the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships, and careers in the paradise of Grand Cayman Release Date April 9, 2024 Cast Elizabeth Chambers , Selita Ebanks , Courtney McTaggart , Craig Jervis , Julian Foster , Aaron Bernardo , Cass Lacelle , Victoria Jurkowski , Chelsea Flynn , Teri Bilewitch , Trevor Coleman , Dillon Claassens , Connor Bunney Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Freeform

Elizabeth Chambers Is Building Her Own Legacy

The fractured friendships that continue to crack on Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise are something that would affect anyone involved negatively. When asked if she felt that her business-minded way of operating was being misconstrued, she responded, “I think, in this context, people who know me understand that it's all about BIRD for me. It's the most difficult thing I've ever done, and that's saying a lot when you have two children.” She added, “Honestly, creating a company and building it to almost five locations and over 110 employees, being the CEO, and the day-to-day operations, you really don't have the time to hear the noise.” That is not hyperbole, either. BIRD Bakery's continual expansion, combined with raising two kids while remaining hands-on in both situations, is a feat in and of itself. Elizabeth said, “Don't explain, don't complain. What you think of me is none of my business.” It is this focus that keeps her on track achieve the future she’s building.

It's All About BIRD Bakery For Elizabeth Chambers

At first, Elizabeth had concerns about what participating in a reality show would do for business as well as her journalistic career, but she realized that the positive outcomes outweighed the negative. She shared, “I think the more eyes you have and the more experience and more brand awareness, that's it. DC Cupcakes was on TLC for two seasons, and their valuation increased exponentially.” And, with the tight brand that Elizabeth has built, that kind of success for BIRD Bakery is entirely possible. In addition to Grand Cayman's location, Collider also had the opportunity to visit the Dallas location of BIRD Bakery, and the experience is exactly what any sweets' lover would want while visiting. Cupcakes, cookies, and other delectable treats heavily influenced by Southern flavors are the first thing you see when walking into a popular location. From top to bottom, every element of the interior was clearly designed with intention. Elizabeth's touch is everywhere, and while one would think that would intimidate her employees, it's the exact opposite. When asked about Elizabeth, the manager, Susie, said, “She's hands-on but definitely doesn't micromanage us. She trusts us and always makes sure we know that she's available whenever we need her.” Her leadership must be working, as this location outlived a Starbucks that once sat across the street. Proof that the legacy she is building does have the ingredients to soar. But BIRD isn't simply Elizabeth's primary focus on Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. It's got deep familial ties from the past and for the future.

The Sweet Familial Ties of Elizabeth's Business

The recipes featured in Elizabeth's bakeries were either pulled from or inspired by her own grandmother’s recipes. She said, “My grandmother had a very successful catering company in San Antonio. She was my best friend in the whole world. [points at cupcake on display] This is her carrot cake.” She also said, “When I'm at the San Antonio [BIRD Bakery] location, I feel her presence.” Now that her family has moved to Grand Cayman, her latest location has a strong connection to her future. When asked what it was like to open the new location while also filming a reality show, she said, “Bloom where you're planted. You bloom where you're planted, right? If I had my way, I would have been back in L.A., but my kids are happy. They're extremely grounded, leveled, and protected here, and this is where they needed to be over the past few years.” She added later on, “They say you're only as happy as your least happy child, and they're very happy.” With Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise now being shown to the world, it's clear that Elizabeth’s burgeoning legacy is already in full bloom. Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise airs weekly on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET and 9 PM CT on Freeform and is available to stream the next day on Hulu. Watch on Hulu