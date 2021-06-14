Plus what people would be surprised to learn about making an animated movie like 'Peter Rabbit 2.'

With director Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit 2 now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Elizabeth Debicki and David Oyelowo and making the animated sequel. During the fun interview, Debicki and Oyelowo talked about what people would be surprised to learn about making an animated movie like Peter Rabbit 2, why Oyelowo originally turned down the role due and how his daughter made him do it, when they felt like they made it and could just act and pay rent, and more. In addition, we at Collider have been pretty obsessed with the Tenet production photo that seems to show Christopher Nolan taking Debicki hostage—which, of course, the internet turned into a meme—and we wanted to know if she’d seen it yet. (You can see a few versions in the video for yourself.)

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Peter Rabbit 2 synopsis. The sequel also stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and the voices of Colin Moody and Margot Robbie.

Image via Sony Pictures

Elizabeth Debicki and David Oyelowo:

When did they feel like they made it and could just act and pay rent?

What would surprise people to learn about being part of an animated movie like Peter Rabbit 2?

Has Debicki seen the meme of her and Christopher Nolan?

Why Oyelowo’s originally turned down the role due to his schedule and how his daughter made him do it.

Here's the official synopsis for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway:

In PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Image via Sony Pictures

