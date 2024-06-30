The Big Picture Elizabeth Debicki discusses her upcoming film, This Blue Is Mine, praising the script and director Iuli Gerbase.

The film blends sci-fi with sensuality, exploring themes of mental health, sexuality, and family dynamics.

Co-starring Zazie Beetz, This Blue Is Mine follows Ivy, a woman who reveals she's an alien to her boyfriend's family.

Award-winning actress Elizabeth Debicki knows as well as anyone that there’s a lot of doubt in Hollywood. During a conversation with Perri Nemiroff on a recent installment of Collider Ladies Night, the MaXXXine star said that she, and others who she’s worked with, are often worried about whether their story will sell. With so many ideas floating around out there, the actress says that she hates to be “pessimistic”, but it’s a question she finds herself tossing over time and time again. But, if there’s one thing that she’s sure of, it’s her upcoming project, This Blue Is Mine. With excitement in her voice paired with a tremendous amount of respect for the creative minds behind the movie, Debicki told Nemiroff a little bit about the experience that she’s gearing up for.

“There’s a film that I’m attached to, we’re going to shoot it later this year, and it’s just an example of a great script. It’s called This Blue is Mine, and the director, Iuli Gerbase, is my age. She’s Brazilian. She’s made one feature film before, and I just adore the community around her that’s really helping her get this film together. The script is so good that everybody who’s reading it is just sort of saying yes to it because it’s excellent. But that’s the kind of voice that is really intriguing to me, and the kind of person I really wanna work with.”

‘This Blue Is Mine’ Will Blend Sci-Fi With Sensuality

Image via A24

Along with Debicki, This Blue Is Mine will also feature a co-leading performance from Deadpool 2 and Joker star, Zazie Beetz. With themes of mental health, sexuality, and family dynamics, Gerbase’s sophomore feature centers on Ivy (Debicki), a woman who tags along with her boyfriend, Arthur, to his family’s destination vacation. Very much a personality who marches to the beat of her own drum, Ivy’s spirit and attitude takes the family back with Arthur’s daughters unsure of what to do with their father’s much younger partner.

Life has been particularly difficult for Connie (Beetz), who desperately needs the extra family support after recently suffering a miscarriage. One night after several drinks, Ivy entrusts Connie with the top secret information that she’s not a woman but an alien on a visit to Earth. As Connie tries to pick apart Ivy’s claim, she finds herself being seduced by the strange woman all while sorting out fact from fiction and deciding if she wants to travel back to Ivy’s home planet when she departs Earth.

You can next see Debicki in MaXXXine, which arrives in cinemas on July 5. No release date has been announced for The Blue Is Mine but stay tuned to Collider for more details. Check out Nemiroff's full interview with Debicki below.

