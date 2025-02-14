From Princess Diana in The Crown to Jordan Baker in 2013's version of The Great Gatsby, Elizabeth Debicki has portrayed some of the biggest names in both British and literary history on film, which is perhaps why it's so fitting that one of the actor's more underappreciated roles sees her embody one of the most intimidating figures in British literature. Directed by Chanya Button, Vita & Virginia is a captivating retelling of the real-life affair between writers Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf in 1920s London, with the pair ardently portrayed by Gemma Arterton and Debicki, respectively. Pulling from the pair's private letters and the lavish set design of its romanticized setting, Button's film evokes the sensuality of both to deliver a tender love story, making Vita & Virginia a must-see for fans of literature, history, and sapphic period dramas.

What Is ‘Vita & Virginia’ About?

Vita & Virginia benefits greatly from its unconventional subject matter to portray a subversive relationship woven into the fabric of England's heavily stratified, patriarchal society. Beginning with the pair's 1922 meeting at a costume party thrown by the Woolfs, the film subsequently depicts the women's growing fixation with each other while simultaneously juggling their equally conflicted husbands, both of whom are likewise a far cry from their times' ideal moral mold. For their part, Vita and her husband, Harold Nicholson (Rupert Penry-Jones), use their relationship as a cover both for Vita's attraction to women and Harold's attraction to men, while Virginia's husband, Leonard (Peter Ferdinando), refuses to restrict his wife's attractions while keeping an eye out for her at-times tenuous mental state. What follows is an alluring mess of cathartic queer dynamics that stands out against the backdrop of an otherwise uptight time period.

When Vita and Virginia's growing feelings threaten both Harold's reputation and Leonard's stable life, the film transforms into what is at once both a historical drama and a nuanced, romantic love triangle, but Button never forgets the film's real stars are in its title. Aside from treating literary fans to a tantalizing glimpse into the inner workings of the Woolfs' Hogarth Press and the golden days of the uniquely eccentric Bloomsbury Group, Vita & Virginia is at its most enjoyable when it allows its stars to be alone in a room together. The pair's attempts to understand each other through both language and sex allow Vita & Virginia to act as both a commentary on the origins of literature and an interrogation of how two vastly different people can create a relationship.

Elizabeth Debicki Brings Vulnerability and Clarity to ‘Vita & Virginia’s Literary Giant