The Big Picture Elizabeth Debicki and Zazie Beetz to star as star-crossed lovers in new sci-fi drama This Blue Is Mine.

The twisty psychosexual thriller marks Brazilian director Iuli Gerbase's English-language debut feature.

Debicki is known for ethereal roles; she previously played an alien in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Elizabeth Debicki and Zazie Beetz will be literally star-crossed lovers in the new science fiction drama This Blue Is Mine. The twisty psychosexual thriller will be Brazilian director Iuli Gerbase's English-language debut feature. Deadline reports that the film is slated to begin production in Colombia in August, and will be shopped to buyers at this month's Cannes Film Festival.

In the film, Betz will play Connie, a woman who travels to a tropical resort for a family vacation after recently suffering a miscarriage. There, as her sister suffocates her with sympathy, she meets her bon vivant father's new girlfriend, Ivy (Debicki). Ivy is strange and mysterious—enough so that it isn't a huge surprise when she confides to Connie that she's actually an alien from outer space. She seduces Connie, and offers to take her back to her home planet - but is Ivy an alien at all, or is Connie just having a nervous breakdown? Says HanWay CEO Gabrielle Stewart, whose company is shopping the film at Cannes, "Elizabeth Debicki is an actor born to play an ethereal beautiful creature from another planet. She and Zazie will be irresistible in these roles." It won't be the first time the otherworldly Debicki plays an alien; she appeared in two Guardians of the Galaxy movies as the golden-skinned Ayesha.

What Have Elizabeth Debicki and Zazie Beetz Starred In Lately?

Close

Debicki recently played Princess Diana on the final two seasons of The Crown, to great acclaim. This year, she is set to star alongside Mia Goth in MaXXXine, Ti West's capper (maybe!) to his X trilogy. Last year, Beetz starred in Steven Soderbergh's HBO miniseries Full Circle, and lends her voice to Amazon Prime Video's animated superhero series Invincible. She is set to reprise her Joker role of Sophie Dumond in its musical sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. She will also star alongside André Holland and Kate Mara in Andre Gaines' adaptation of The Dutchman.

Director Gerbase made her feature debut with the 2021 science fiction thriller The Pink Cloud, in which a one-night stand becomes a permanent arrangement after a toxic cloud descends upon the Earth. Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer of Kamala Films will produce This Blue Is Mine; star Beetz will executive produce.

This Blue is Mine is set to film in Colombia this August, and will be shopped to buyers this month at Cannes; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.