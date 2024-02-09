The Big Picture Elizabeth I offers a nuanced and raw portrayal of the complexities of a queen constantly battling enemies and her own demons.

Helen Mirren's performance as Elizabeth I is flawless, capturing vulnerability, strength, and a range of emotions effortlessly.

The miniseries received nine Emmy Awards and offers a sympathetic portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I, allowing viewers to understand her motivations and empathize with her adversaries.

English royalty has been a global fascination, perhaps driven by Britain's political influence in the world in the 19th and 20th centuries, but also for its dramatic personal stories. This fascination has provided material for films and television shows such as The Madness of King George, which explores the reported mental illness experienced by George III during his later years, and The Tudors, which follows the dramatic life of perhaps the most famous of the monarchs, Henry VIII, and his infamous marriages. Television series like The Crown capture what goes on in the modern-era monarchy, focusing on Elizabeth II's long reign. Among the monarchs, there is a fascination by filmmakers with Elizabeth I, earning her portrayal dominant screentime in movies such as Elizabeth and its sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age, as well as series like teen drama Becoming Elizabeth and the acclaimed multiple Emmy Award-winning HBO miniseries Elizabeth I.

Of all screen depictions of the monarchy, Elizabeth I stands out by ripping away the sanitized veneer, revealing the raw complexities of a queen constantly battling both enemies and her demons. Helen Mirren's portrayal of Elizabeth I is a masterclass in vulnerability and ferocity. She's not just a regal figurehead; she's a strategist, a lover, and a warrior queen capable of cutting throats (both figuratively and literally) to secure her throne. This show doesn't shy away from the darkness of history either — the religious turmoil, the political assassinations, and the brutal realities of court life.

What Is 'Elizabeth I' About?

Following Queen Elizabeth I's ascension after the reign of her unpopular half-sister Mary, Elizabeth I focuses on two key romantic relationships that marked the latter half of her rule and their impact on her political decisions. In the first part, Elizabeth I (Mirren) faces immense pressure to marry against her will. Proponents argue that if she doesn't, her succession could trigger a civil war due to the lack of an heir, and England's Protestant faith leaves it vulnerable against the powerful Catholic kingdoms of Spain and France. The court council arranges her marriage to the French prince, the Duke of Anjou (Jérémie Covillault). While she concedes to the perceived strategic value of the alliance, her love interest, the Earl of Leicester (Jeremy Irons), vehemently opposes it, creating friction between them. This first part explores the ups and downs of the two tempestuous lovers' complicated, selfless, and forbidden love as they navigate a tumultuous political landscape.

Set years later, the second part picks up from the first, focusing on the Virgin Queen's yet another forbidden romance, this time with the Earl of Essex, played by Hugh Dancy Law & Order, Hannibal), stepson of the Earl of Leicester. Unlike his stepfather, Essex openly faces head-on whoever stands in his way, ruthlessly eliminating them in pursuit of his ambitions. Oblivious to Robert Greene's maxim "Never Outshine the Master," Essex's ostentatious celebrations threaten to eclipse the Queen's glory. Queen Elizabeth, revered in her kingdom for her victory against the Spanish, no longer faces pressure to marry. However, she must navigate internal and external threats to her throne, grappling with conflicting demands of duty, family, and a forbidden love.

Helen Mirren and Jeremy Irons Give Exceptional Performances in 'Elizabeth I'

Not every actor can master period dramas, and Elizabeth I has some of the finest actors in the subgenre, particularly iconic Triple Crown actors Helen Mirren and Jeremy Irons. Mirren's portrayal of Elizabeth I in this miniseries is nothing short of flawless. Miniseries director Tom Hooper, per Variety, revealed that they wouldn't even have considered production without Mirren's agreement to play the monarch. She was looped in before the scripts were even written.

Mirren's Elizabeth I is vulnerable, tough, and flawed. She breaks down in the palace without any care, yet she lets everyone know who sits on the throne, even in those moments. She falls in love and favors her lovers in public affairs. She is intelligent, caring, and conflicted at times, and yet she can be cruel when crashing her enemies and those disloyal to her, all in one. Mirren's performance is a range of all these emotions, and she expresses them effortlessly. Not surprisingly, Mirren's performance was befitting of the top TV prize — an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Miniseries — at the 2006 Primetime Emmys.

Irons' portrayal of the Earl of Leicester, a man confidently pursuing a forbidden love with the Queen yet deeply unfulfilled, is effortless. As Leicester, Irons knows getting more than the affair he has with Elizabeth is a pipe dream, but he pursues her nonetheless, clinging to the hope of a miracle. Yet, he is also the Queen's one true friend, earning him the highest favor in the kingdom. Despite that, he too grapples with loneliness. He's vulnerable, weeping over his son's death, yet leads armies and saves the Queen. He utters truths others wouldn't, navigating a demanding range of emotions with apparent ease. Irons's portrayal of the Earl of Leicester also earned him an Emmy for his supporting role.

'Elizabeth I' Stands Out for its Nuanced Portrayal of the Monarchy

While technically strong, Elizabeth I's real power lies in its story content. The series offers a sympathetic portrayal of the complex historical figure Elizabeth I, which has drawn some criticism. However, its true brilliance lies in its boldness. It dares to offer nuanced portrayals of the British Royal Family in ways few have attempted. While it is true that these are dramatized events based on real historical figures, Elizabeth I's Queen is a nuanced character with remarkable depth. When Mirren's Virgin Queen makes a decision, you understand her motivations, even if you disagree. Yet, as circumstances and perspectives shift, you may find yourself empathizing with her adversaries. Through Mirren's Elizabeth I, you see the throne not just as the often-glamorized ultimate prize à la Game of Thrones, but also as an often-opulent prison.

Beyond the majestic walls barricading the royal palace, Elizabeth I offers a nuanced portrayal of the monarchs, revealing complex characters who make mistakes, fall in love, and succumb to the desires of the body and heart. The monarchs who lived during one of the most famous reigns are not the normalized romanticized royals, but dreamers with fear, brave chance takers, sometimes lonely and unfulfilled in their clamor for duty.

'Elizabeth I' Snagged 9 Emmys and 13 Nominations

Elizabeth I reaped recognition at the 98th Primetime Emmy Awards, grabbing an impressive nine Emmys from thirteen nominations. In addition to Mirren's Lead Actress and Irons's Supporting Actor Emmys, Elizabeth I won in the Outstanding Miniseries, Directing, Art Directing, Costumes, and Editing categories, among others. The show has also won many other awards, including Golden Globe Awards, Screenwriters Guild Awards, and Producers Guild Awards, as well as Television Critics Association Awards.

Mirren's Elizabeth I, while powerful and immaculate in her royal regalia, is the girl next door craving genuine love, doubting herself yet standing steadfast in a world dominated by men. She questions the norm, but she also recognizes that she is a politician who must know when to retreat. She makes some decisions by heart, some of which backfire on her, but she is not the only member of the monarchy whose side you experience. The court council, too, has characters with depth who are fighting their own battles. The Earl of Leicester and the Earl of Essex are willing to risk it all for love, but also have ambitions and dreams. Together with its artistic brilliance, shown in its directing and exceptional writing, Elizabeth I offers a window into how to make period dramas, particularly about the English Royalty.

Elizabeth I is available for purchase on Prime Video.

