Hello, you. The latest name to join the cast of Jason Blum's latest fright-fest, Five Nights at Freddy's, is a familiar one to fans of Joe Goldberg's stalkery exploits, with Elizabeth Lail entering the fray. Lail is the latest name to sign on for what promises to be an extremely entertaining experience.

Lail recently appeared in the comedy film Mack and Rita, alongside Diane Keaton and Taylour Paige, having also just recently finished production on Gonzo Girl, the latest film from Patricia Arquette. Based on the novel of the same name by Cheryl Della Pietra, it also stars Willem Dafoe.

Of course, Lail is best known for her role as Guinevere Beck, the unfortunate object of Joe's (Penn Badgley) eye in Netflix's smash hit thriller/drama series You. She recurred in the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl, and also recently starred in NBC's drama Ordinary Joe.

What Is Five Nights at Freddy's?

The game's story is as simple as it is demented: we follow a security guard named Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) who works at a pizza place named Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Sounds normal enough right? Not quite. At night, the animatronics come to live and create a massive amount of carnage and chaos. Think of it like Night at the Museum meets Gremlins set in a Chuck E. Cheese, and you've got the right idea.

Blumhouse being involved gives the project a certain energy to it as well - plus, video game adaptations are all the rage at the moment. This is a horror game, Blumhouse knows horror, and they know comedy too. As previously confirmed, the cast will also include Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Kat Conner Sterling and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Blum took to social media last month to announce the commencement of filming, sharing an image that says "Day 1 #FNaF" with an image of the slate for the day. Filming began on February 1st, and is set to conclude on April 6th.

The film was written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. Tammi will also serve as the director of the film. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Cawthon and Blum will produce the film. In addition to that, the animatronic creatures are being brought to life by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the film. Check out this trailer for the original game below: