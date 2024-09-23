After recently teasing that she would be interested in returning to Marvel as the Scarlet Witch "if they could find the right writers," Elizabeth Olsen now has some more eye-opening words on what it's like to work in a Marvel movie. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen expressed her frustration with acting in front of a green screen, and working in an environment that is so heavily centered around visual effects. Olsen's character in particular, the Scarlet Witch, features powers that are entirely brought to life by CGI, meaning the bare-bones version is mostly her swinging her arms around and making symbols with her hands. Olsen talked about this specifically, and also mentioned something a bit unorthodox she'd like to see from Marvel going forward to give people an extra layer of appreciation for the work green screen actors do:

"It's like acting with nothing. You really have to embrace this dumb point of view, where you feel like a 7-year-old playing make-believe. I do believe that at some point they should release a full version of one of the movies, without any of the special effects so people can see how hard it is."

It has to feel ridiculous for characters like Wanda Maximoff or, more recently, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who rely so heavily on digitally-added powers to give their characters that on-screen pop. There are other characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who are largely just swinging around a giant hammer and having to pretend that there's lightning coming out of it. Marvel has also proven that it does not need to have two actors in the same room together at any time for them to share the screen, proven by Elizabeth Olsen mentioning during promotion for Multiverse of Madness that she'd never met John Krasinski, who she turns to blue spaghetti in the movie after exchanging words with him. Marvel may have brought a lot of joy to fans over the years, but it certainly doesn't always make things easy for its performers.

Will We See Elizabeth Olsen Return to Marvel Again?

Although Olsen herself didn't make an appearance, fans were treated to a nice surprise in Agatha All Along Episode 1, where Marvel seemingly confirms Wanda is dead by doing all but showing her face. This revelation comes when Agatha, still under Wanda's spell and going by Agnes, discovers her body in the woods and later reveals the name "Wanda Maximoff" on the toe tag. With Wanda playing a role in the first episode, it seems impossible to rule out her making an appearance, especially considering Agatha and her new coven have just set out on the "Witches Road."

There is no official word on Elizabeth Olsen's return as Scarlet Witch. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Olsen in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, now streaming on Disney+.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU takes a deeper dive into the Multiverse and the unknown, introducing variants of Strange and other familiar friends and foes - including The Illuminati - and offers a new perspective on how it works and connects. The story follows Stephen Strange, now post-blip and no longer the Sorcerer Supreme. When a terrifying monster rampages through New York seeking to capture a young girl from another multiverse named America Chavez, Strange finds himself as her newfound protector. Unfortunately, his new foe is a former ally, Wanda Maximoff. To protect Chavez and stop Wanda's rampage, Strange travels the Multiverse looking for answers - and encounters engrossing and terrifying realities that expand the Marvel Universe in a whole new way. Director Sam Raimi Cast Benedict Cumberbatch , Elizabeth Olsen , Rachel McAdams Benedict Wong , Xochitl Gomez , Chiwetel Ejiofor Runtime 126 minutes Writers Michael Waldron

