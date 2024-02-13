The Big Picture Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton will appear opposite each other in Todd Solondz's film Love Child.

Olsen will play Misty, a woman trapped in a passionless marriage, and Melton will play a charismatic stranger named Easy.

No further casting details have been announced, but the film has been in development with previous stars Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell.

Elizabeth Olsen is about to find herself in the middle of another love triangle as it’s been revealed that she and Charles Melton will appear opposite one another in Todd Solondz’s (Welcome to the Dollhouse) latest feature, Love Child. Hopefully, things will turn out much differently for Olsen’s character than it did in her latest series, HBO’s Love & Death, but, from the film’s darkly comedic description, it’s up in the air.

Olsen will presumably play Misty, a woman who finds herself trapped in a marriage that has long lacked any sense of passion. The only good thing to come from said union is the couple’s son, Junior, whom Misty adores. The feeling is mutual as, after Junior’s path crosses with Easy (whom we’re thinking will be played by Melton) a charismatic and charming stranger, he tries to kick his dad to the curb so that his mother can finally find happiness. Unfortunately, Junior’s first plan doesn’t work, forcing him to go in a different direction which proves to be much more dangerous for everyone involved.

As of right now, no further casting details have been revealed with the actors playing Junior and Misty’s unsuspecting husband still yet to be announced. However, that’s not to say that the casting team hasn’t been burning the midnight oil to get the production underway as the film has long been gestation period, with Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell previously attached to star. Known for his projects including Welcome to the Dollhouse and its spin-off, Wiener-Dog, as well as other titles including Dark Horse and Life During Wartime, Solondz is known for crafting witty stories that lean heavily on satire so we can expect plenty of that vibe to be woven throughout Love Child. From Greta Gerwig to Selma Blair, the director always has a fun hodge-podge of big names listed on his call sheet with Olsen and Melton being the latest two to join the family.

What Have Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton Been Up To?

As mentioned at the top, Olsen was most recently seen in HBO’s true crime drama Love & Deathwhere she starred as real-life killer Candy Montgomery in a story about passion and murder in a small Texas town. She’ll next appear in the film His Three Daughters opposite Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne. The Azazel Jacobs-helmed feature celebrated its world premiere back in September at TIFF and is slated to eventually end up on Netflix.

As for Melton, the actor known for his long-running role as Reggie on The CW’s hit teen drama Riverdale most recently appeared alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in Todd Haynes’s Academy Award-nominated feature, May December. For his portrayal of the young father and love interest to Moore’s Gracie, Melton received critical praise and nominations from events including the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards.

No further details surrounding Love Child have been released at this time, but stay tuned as we learn more.