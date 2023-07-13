It goes without saying that when it came to the drama categories at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO absolutely dominated the competition. The premium streaming network earned four nominations in the Best Drama Series category with Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon, and took up a majority of the spots in the respective drama acting races. While the moniker “it’s not TV, it’s HBO” may have once again sold Emmy voters on the network’s commitment to great drama shows, their attempts to get into the limited series category did not land with quite the same impact. New contenders like White House Plumbers, Reality, The Rehearsal, and Irma Vep failed to crack into the top categories, but the most shocking of snubs belonged to the true crime series Love & Death. While the series overall may not deserve a place in the highly selective Best Limited Series category (which is restricted to only five nominees), the omission of Elizabeth Olsen in the Best Actress race is literally criminal.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Performance in ‘Love & Death’

Based on the infamous true story, Love & Death explores the life of the Wylie, Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Olsen), who has grown tired of her relationship with her husband Pat (Patrick Fugit). Even though she was only 30 years old, Candy felt that her future with Pat was meaningless, but things began to change as she began developing feelings for her neighbor, Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons). The two secretly have an extramarital affair, unbeknownst to Allan’s wife Betty (Lily Rabe), but things quickly go sideways when Betty’s mutilated body is discovered. While the series does give attention to the various background players involved in the case, its focus is squarely on Candy and her emotional state once she’s accused of murder and forced to stand trial in front of a highly judgmental small town community.

On its surface, Love & Death has a lot in common with other HBO crime miniseries, and certainly won’t go down as a classic within the genre; given that this is a story that was recently adapted into the Hulu series Candy and has been the subject of many nonfiction novels and documentaries, the facts of the case themselves aren’t as inherently shocking. What is remarkable is the emotion that Olsen brings to Candy, and how she unpacks the motivations of an infamous criminal that has baffled the public for years. The case was so shocking when it broke because Candy never seemed like someone capable of such a gruesome crime, yet Olsen convincingly shows how years of frustration of boredom lead the tormented young housewife to rebel against the woman she sees as a barrier in her happiness.

While the writers of the series seem unwilling to commit to one interpretation of the story, Olsen is able to add some nuance to the text. Any true crime series with only a limited number of episodes has a short window to grab the audience’s attention, yet Love & Death doesn’t immediately cut to the murderous act itself in the very first episode. In fact, the initial installments focus on Candy’s daily life, and how the trappings of a small town (with small ideas) begin to grate on her. Olsen shows that Candy is tired of being judged based on her outward appearance, and irritated by the aggressive tendencies of Wylie’s social women’s groups. While these aren’t the type of issues that spur someone into murder, they at least explain why Candy was in such an agitated state in the first place. It’s hard to have empathy for her, but Olsen at least makes her motivations understandable.

Why Olsen Was Snubbed

The Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series was a particularly stacked one in 2023, with excellent representatives such as Riley Keough’s star-making role in the music series Daisy Jones & The Six and Ali Wong’s righteously infuriated performance in the Netflix dark comedy Beef. The difference between Olsen and her competition is that even without the work by Keough and Wong, shows like Daisy Jones & The Six and Beef were excellent in their own right. Olsen had the challenge of dealing with relatively mediocre material, but she managed to turn what could have been nothing more than an expensive Lifetime special into a complex work of character study.

Olsen’s monologues during Candy’s testimony in the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas are the type of dramatic acting clips that are made to dominate Emmy showcase reels. Throughout the trial, Candy is often contradictory, and seemingly changes her convictions on a moment’s notice. The true facts of the case may seem sensational, but Olsen interprets Candy's mental state as an unstable one. She’s trying to convince herself that her actions were justified, yet she’s grown so committed to playing a specific type of character in court that she’s begun to lose her grip on reality.

Olsen also showed her ability to elevate her co-stars. Her chemistry with Plemons in particular is quite strong, as both Candy and Allan have wildly different ways of processing their feelings of guilt. Allan tends to shy away from discussing any specifics out of fear, and immediately disappears into a shadow of self doubt when he begins to feel remorse for cheating on his loyal wife. Comparatively, Olsen shows Candy’s complete conviction that the affair was important; she convinces herself that to be denied the pleasure of pursuing someone she’s attracted to would be the real crime. The pair is absolutely electrifying together, which makes it even more confusing why Plemons received a nomination, and Olsen didn’t.

Perhaps Love & Death won’t be hailed as one of the great HBO miniseries of all-time alongside classics like Band of Brothers, Angels in America, or Watchmen, but it’s hard to argue that Olsen’s work isn’t a standout within her own career. She’s successfully shed the persona of Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order to take on more complex roles, and it’s exciting to see her transform as radically as she did for Love & Death. The Emmy snub is an unfortunate one for Olsen, but it doesn’t change what a major achievement her work was.