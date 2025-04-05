Elizabeth Olsen has appeared in the MCU since 2014. In addition to her superhero work, she has also appeared in a variety of projects that showcase her acting talents. But despite her impressive resume and acting credits, it seems the actress has something to prove, and no, it has nothing to do with her being a supposed "nepo baby."

In an interview on the NPR Podcast Wild Card, Olsen shared that she felt like she had to prove her movie taste to people. She stated that back in the day, when the Iron Man movies were coming out, she saw them as great storytelling and that it was able to reflect on politics and culture. But now, as Marvel Studios has become a movie-making juggernaut, the views on superhero films have shifted. Due to this, despite enjoying her time playing Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, she felt like the other acting jobs she pursued had to reflect her personal taste.

"I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world — and I'm proud of what I've been able to do with the character — it's not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about."

Olsen made her MCU debut in 2014, appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Wanda Maximoff via an end-credits scene before having a larger role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since then, she has appeared in various Marvel projects, including her own Disney+ series, WandaVision. Her last live-action appearance was in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and she recently confirmed that she won't be joining the Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday due to other projects in her schedule. While she's no longer appearing in live-action, the Scarlet Witch has appeared in the animated series What If...? and is set to return in Marvel Zombies.

Where Has Elizabeth Olsen Appeared Outside The MCU?

Before appearing in the MCU, Olsen started her acting career in 1994 when she appeared in the TV movie How the West Was Fun. In addition, she had an uncredited role in an episode of Full House in 1995. Since her minor child roles, it wasn't until 2011 that she would tackle independent projects, appearing in films such as Kill Your Darlings and Red Lights. Between her MCU appearances, she starred in 2014's Godzilla, Sorry for Your Loss, and Love & Death, just to name a few. Her latest appearance is in the film The Assessment, and instead of being part of Avengers 5, she's now working on her next role, which is for a pilot episode of the FX series Seven Sisters.

