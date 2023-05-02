With her new HBO limited series Love and Death, Elizabeth Olsen continues to prove her worth as one of her generation's most distinguished, authentic, and gratifying actresses. That's a reality as true as it was when she made her screen debut twelve years ago in the independent film Martha Marcy May Marlene, a harrowing psychological thriller about a young woman's deteriorating mental state after she escapes a cult. Olsen's performance as a trauma survivor is hauntingly hypnotic and instantly arresting, delivered with a maturity seemingly beyond her years. Taken into consideration with the rest of her career, Martha Marcy May Marlene telegraphs Olsen's acute understanding of the human condition at its rawest — an expertise she wielded to worldwide renown as Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and continues to wield as Candy Montgomery in Love and Death. Her choices, instincts, and unspoken insights have existed since Martha Marcy May Marlene and refined with time into an even sharper aptitude.

RELATED: Before 'Love & Death,' Elizabeth Olsen Played a Perfectly Chilling Suburban Housewife

What Is ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ About?

Image via This Is That and Borderline Films

Intentionally or inadvertently, many of Olsen's roles revolve around mental health conditions. Martha Marcy May Marlene and Love and Death aside, WandaVision was a revelation as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first forays into greater diversity. The series' breathtakingly nuanced portrayal of the labyrinthine ways depression, grief, and post-traumatic stress disorder manifest in shades of emotional gray was ruthless, hopeful, and stereotype-breaking. In 2018 Olsen portrayed Leigh Shaw in the Facebook Watch series Sorry For Your Loss, a grieving widow grappling with her husband's unexpected death. Even her 2011 film Silent House offers a protagonist whose mental health is unraveling, albeit as an underdeveloped horror movie gimmick.

But Martha Marcy May Marlene is no gimmick. The film unfolds as half a mystery, half a thriller with horror-esque tendencies, and trauma isn't reduced to a "gotcha!" moment of heightened drama. The story plays out in two timelines: the current one as Olsen's character, the titular Martha, reunites with her sister Lucy (Sarah Paulson) after Martha spent two years trapped inside a cult. Cleverly laid flashbacks chronicle those years of indoctrination and abuse, events that left Martha traumatized but unable to put into words what happened to her physically and emotionally.

Elizabeth Olsen Plays Complicated Emotions to Perfection

Image via This Is That and Borderline Films

Playing someone with PTSD, Olsen immediately demonstrates an eerily visceral understanding of the condition and conveys its effects in ways that are obvious to a viewer but not overplayed for melodramatic effect. Her body language isn't over-the-top like a less experienced performer might fall back on. She's the opposite, in fact: the edgy wariness of her hunched frame and her distracted eyes are almost too real, as if someone hid a camera inside this woman's house. Martha moves through the world as if a layer of skin had been flayed back. She defaults to a half-glazed yet bottomless stare; her limbs sink into the fetal position as if they were physically weighted; she barely eats, and when she does, it's lackluster. Olsen's raw openness invites the audience to grieve with Martha and realize how trauma leaves overwhelmingly pervasive and destructive scars.

The "animal in a trap" looks Martha cuts to Lucy's husband Ted (Hugh Dancy), who Martha met for the first time, are especially distressing. She keeps this stranger in her eye line because she's spent two years subjugated, brainwashed, and sexually assaulted by a group of men who convinced their captives that their torment was a beautiful thing. Even though she's escaped back to her family, Martha is lonely, lost, and almost constantly terrified without realizing it. When she tries to seek comfort from Lucy, she does so in socially taboo ways she doesn't realize aren't acceptable. A cult crushed this twenty-two-year-old woman's core identity until she repeated their words back to them and "welcomed" new, even younger girls into the same hell. Her vacant yet agonized stare after Patrick (John Hawkes), the cult's leader, rapes her as her initiation ritual is somehow more horrifying than the scene itself. It's unspeakable to watch how Patrick manipulates Martha's desperate need for companionship, coupled with her fear of being abandoned until she's thankful to live under his thumb.

Therefore, Martha of the current timeline is always prepared to receive a blow from Ted to the point her body preemptively flinches. Her PTSD triggers are dramatized for the film, but writer-director Sean Durkin symbolically represents her reliving her traumatic experiences by cueing each flashback after Martha hears an everyday sound that reminds her of her past. Durkin also based the film's unnamed cult on "the big ones" (i.e., Jonestown) and spoke to cult survivors as he crafted the script. Olsen's intuition takes the fictionalized version of a horrifying reality and makes it real once more.

‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ Plays to Elizabeth Olsen’s Strengths

Image via Marvel Studios

Overall, there's a graceful ease to everything Olsen does in this film. She displays a seemingly effortless command over the emotions she's called to display in different forms and at escalating frequencies, lending "both" Marthas a sense of desolate fragility and claustrophobic paranoia. Without the proper support system, her panic attacks and dissociative visions implode in an inevitable emotional breakdown. Lucy meets Martha's reaction with compassion at the moment — until it becomes too much, too often, too annoying. Lucy cares about her sister, but she'd rather place Martha in a mental health facility than continue to grant her sister empathy. Martha Marcy May Marlene illustrates precisely how horrific and isolating PTSD can be for the person with the condition. Martha's psychological shock waves are unglamorous and inexorable because she doesn't possess the right tools to address her trauma in a healthy, healing manner. She very much needs professional guidance, but her lone family member emotionally isolating her does Martha no favors.

The decisive competence Elizabeth Olsen displays in Martha Marcy May Marlene is the reason ears always perk up when someone says her name. Even when trauma or grief is played to the grand scale of a Marvel property, Olsen's strengths lie in the subtlety she applies to massive themes, concepts, and states of mind. She feels acutely, recognizably human. It's cathartic to see familiar emotions that are too colossal to put into words bleed across the sharp planes of her face, especially when the "ugly" parts of mental health conditions are allowed to sit in the spotlight unsimplified and unsanitized. Whether it's WandaVision, Sorry For Your Loss, Martha Marcy May Marlene, or Love and Death, the actress crafts multifaceted women from the ground up.

Give This Woman an Award, Please!

Image via HBO Max

For Martha Marcy May Marlene in particular, Olsen received over twenty award nominations and eight wins from different film critics associations, festivals, and women's groups. And although she didn't win any prestige awards for WandaVision, the nomination alone was a triumph given the industry bias against comic book properties. She's been an indisputable powerhouse delivering performances of consistent caliber and potency since her debut; the recognition of her talent couldn't be more timely. Hopefully, between her universally praised performance in an otherwise divisive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the just as stratified but more grounded Love and Death, it won't be long until those prestige awards call her name.