Elizabeth Olsen is officially set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, but not in the way audiences are expecting. The Scarlet Witch has been confirmed to be appearing in Marvel Zombies, the animated series following one of the dystopic realities introduced in What If...?. While the character had been expected to return due to the events of the episode that introduced the zombies, it was unclear if Olsen would be voicing the character. But fans can rest assured knowing that one of the most popular stars in the franchise will be stepping into the shoes of their favorite hero once more.

Marvel Zombies follows the reality featured in the appropriately titled What If...? episode, "What If...ZOMBIES?!". In this alternate timeline, the events of Ant-Man led Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to search for Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) across the Quantum Realm. Unfortunately, the brilliant scientist had ended up infected by a zombie virus, and when the couple came back from the Quantum Realm, it was already too late. The infection spread across the entire galaxy. The Avengers couldn't do anything to stop it. The episode came to a close with an infected version of Thanos (Josh Brolin) holding the Infinity Gauntlet. Marvel Zombies will follow the brave survivors trying to fight back against the virus.

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the major players of the Multiverse Saga. After the MCU remained dormant due to the start of the pandemic, Olsen was at the center of the franchise's return in the form of WandaVision. The first Marvel Studios television series produced for Disney+ led to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero and Olsen as the villain of the story earned $955 million at the global box office.

When Will Wanda Return in Live-Action?

While it might be exciting to hear that Elizabeth Olsen will play the Scarlet Witch once again in an animated series, fans of the character are still excited about the actress potentially making a comeback in live-action. Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed if or when Olsen will portray Wanda in a live-action project again. After all, the character apparently died during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Nevertheless, Agatha All Along established that not even Death (Aubrey Plaza) herself could openly confirm the Scarlet Witch's demise.

Marvel Zombies premieres on Disney+ on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

