Elizabeth Olsen has had a couple of extremely busy years with Marvel, quickly becoming one of the MCU's main players as The Scarlet Witch. After spearheading her own Wanda-centric project for the first time and appearing as the villain of last year's Doctor Strange sequel, the star has expressed how she isn't missing her time in the costume.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked if she misses her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which the actor shared, "No, I don’t miss it. I just did two years straight of it, so I think the break has been good for me. I need to build other characters. [Olsen's new project Love & Death] came at a great time, it was after playing Wanda for two years straight, and then I had to talk about it for like a whole other year,” adding "it’s nice having something else to focus on.” This comes after a recent interview on The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which Olsen expressed frustration regarding doing her own stunts in Marvel projects, calling it a "waste of everyone's time."

While it seems the star may have her gripes with the role, she assured audiences she is still hoping to return, despite not currently having a contract with the studio. Olsen clarified toVariety that any doubts of her enthusiasm are unfounded, explaining, "I think I answered a question wrong - someone asked me if I was going to be returning, for instance are we going to see you in this thing, and I just said “Well I hope I'm returning”, but I’m not returning in anything right now, like I’m doing nothing for Marvel right now… and it’s not because I’m trying to be cheeky, they’ll let me know when they let me know, like I have no idea.”

Olsen Is Looking to Explore New Directions

While the character was initially introduced in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, it wasn't until the tail end of Phase 3 that Wanda Maximoff really came into the spotlight, before finally leading her own headline show in 2021's WandaVision. Olsen then had a starring role as the lead antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Following this demanding schedule, the actor is enjoying her time away from the series and is "really just wanting to work with directors that have strong points of view with how they tell stories, whether it’s tonally [or] visually,” citing how she loves "Reuben Oslin’s films... I really love Yorgos [Lanthimos]’s films. I think Ari Aster makes great movies," adding "I’d love to work with [Quentin] Tarantino before he retires.”

