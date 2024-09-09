Elizabeth Olsen, beloved by Marvel fans for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, recently opened up about her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and whether she'd return to the role. Speaking with FM104, Olsen reflected on her experience playing Scarlet Witch, from her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) to the hit Disney+ series WandaVision. The actor also admitted that Marvel seemed uncertain about her character’s direction after WandaVision, despite the love fans had for the complex and tragic figure she portrayed.

"It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well. I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there… if there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back."

Wanda’s Journey in the MCU

Olsen first stepped into Wanda Maximoff's shoes in 2015, appearing as a secondary character in Avengers: Age of Ultron. As the MCU evolved, so did Wanda, returning in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Her star turn came in 2021's WandaVision, which was Marvel's first TV series on Disney+. The show explored Wanda's grief following the events of Endgame, as she used her powers to craft a surreal, sitcom-inspired reality.

WandaVision was praised for fleshing out Wanda’s character and showcasing her vulnerability. The series intricately explored her journey through loss and grief, drawing viewers into the emotional core of the character. For many, this was Wanda's most compelling arc in the MCU.

However, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda was depicted in a radically different light. Desperate to reunite with the children she had lost in her fantasy world, she became the primary antagonist, using her powers to tear through the multiverse. Fans and critics alike noticed the sharp contrast in Wanda's characterisation from WandaVision to Multiverse of Madness, with some arguing the latter undid much of the nuanced storytelling from the series.

Olsen has not shied away from expressing her concerns about how Wanda was handled between the two projects. In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, she shared her frustration with the lack of communication between the writers of WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness, noting that she ended up playing a very similar arc across both projects. The abrupt shift from grief-stricken mother to villainous world-dominator left some fans confused, and Olsen herself seemed disappointed by the lack of cohesion.

Despite some frustrations, Olsen remains open to reprising her role as Scarlet Witch, but only if the character's return is handled thoughtfully. For now, fans can catch Olsen in her upcoming film His Three Daughters, set for a limited theatrical release on September 6, before landing on Netflix on September 20.

WandaVision Blends the style of classic sitcoms with the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision - two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives - begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Release Date January 15, 2021 Creator Jac Schaeffer Cast Elizabeth Olsen , Paul Bettany , Kathryn Hahn , Teyonah Parris , Randall Park , Kat Dennings Main Genre Drama

Watch on Disney+