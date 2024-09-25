Marvel has been known to use big-name celebrities but also create them, and while Elizabeth Olsen proved her talent much earlier, her big break came from her role as Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch. Since then, she has starred in numerous significant titles, further making a name for herself in Hollywood. With Olsen's rapidly increasing resume, now is the best time to reflect on her ten best movies, from Avengers: Endgame to Wind River.

With Olsen delivering standout performances in almost all of her movies, choosing the best is a difficult task. However, the ranking will be determined by a combination of the general quality and Olsen's role in the film. Thus, a mix of critically acclaimed movies and films where Olsen is the star or at least has a significant role will be discussed. These movies best represent Elizabeth Olsen's talent and her savvy, choosing projects that will both showcase her ability and further her career.

10 'Godzilla' (2014)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Godzilla is the start of the wildly successful MonsterVerse, seeing the titular character's introduction. After authorities take his father into custody in Japan, Lieutenant Ford (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) reluctantly goes to help. However, he encounters a problem bigger than he ever thought: a battle between monsters, including Godzilla, that will shape humanity forever.

Olsen plays Elle Brody, Ford's wife. Although she doesn't have a significant role in this movie, she provides the main human connection and tension through the series of events she experiences. Still, Olsen gives a great performance in this incredible movie. Godzilla is one of the best movie monsters, and this movie brings the character back onto the silver screen with the Hollywood treatment and amazing visuals in a thrilling monster movie. Sure, Godzilla is infamously off-screen a lot, but he makes the most out of his appearances.

9 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Serving as the grand finale for the MCU's Infinity saga, Avengers: Endgame sends off the original team in a significant fashion, giving everyone time to shine. After Thanos wipes out half of humanity, the Avengers suit up and go back in time to retrieve the infinity stones in an effort to stop his heinous crimes and bring back everyone from the dead. Olsen plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff for the film's last act.

While there is little doubt that Endgame is a fantastic movie, her limited role prevents it from being higher on her career ranking, especially compared to Avengers: Age of Ultron, where she had a much more significant role. Still, Endgame is simply a better movie, allowing it to stand out in her filmography. Despite a limited role, Olsen gives it her all, setting up her character for major things in the future. Overall, Endgame is one of the best and most thrilling Marvel movies, with epic fights and moments, including one where Olsen's Wanda Maximoff wipes the floor with Thanos (Josh Brolin).

8 'Kodachrome' (2018)

Directed by Mark Raso

After his biggest client leaves for another label, Matt Ryder (Jason Sudeikis) is in danger of losing his job. At the same time, his estranged and photojournalist father, Ben (Ed Harris), is dying of cancer and asks for the two to go on a road trip to process his last bit of Kodachrome. Matt, Ben, and his father's nurse all go on a heartwarming adventure with different goals and mindsets while going on the road trip.

Olsen plays Zooey Kern in Kodachrome, Ben's nurse who tags along on the road trip to ensure that nothing goes wrong health-wise. Olsen does an excellent job in this film, serving as an in-between of the main focus, the father-son dynamic. She has plenty of screen time and adds much to the plot while not getting in the way of Matt and Ben's relationship, helping it grow slowly. Kodachrome is a wholesome yet tear-jerking film and one of the best recent road trip movies.

7 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Olsen's latest appearance as the Scarlet Witch, where she serves as the villain, searching for a teenager with the powers to travel to different universes. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must protect the child while facing many horrific dangers in alternative realities.

Multiverse of Madness is easily Olsen's most prominent role in the MCU. Unfortunately, it comes at the price of it (potentially) being her last appearance. Either way, she fully embodies the grief, anger, and horror aspects of the film, proving herself one of the scariest Marvel villains. Despite this being Olsen's best performance in the MCU, the movie leaves a lot to be desired, with many cheap cameos and befuddling choices. Leaning into the spooky side of Marvel, Multiverse of Madness is essential to watch before Agatha All Along, which might very well bring the character back into the fold.

6 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

Directed by Matt Spicer

Ingrid Goes West follows the titular character (Aubrey Plaza) after she decides to find and befriend her favorite Instagram influencer. As the two form a peculiar friendship, the truth starts to reveal itself, creating awkward and tense scenarios in this dark comedy about mental health. Olsen plays Taylor Sloane, the Instagram influencer and object of Ingrid's fixation.

With a leading role, Olsen delivers an incredible performance in her comedic acting. Delving into the dark side of social media and people's parasocial relationships, Ingrid Goes West expertly handles serious mental health issues in a dark yet comedic way. This may rub some people the wrong way, considering mental health is no joke, but the movie is overall very enjoyable and funny while still shedding light on these important topics. Olsen shares excellent chemistry with Plaza, creating one of the most singular depictions of female friendship in cinema.

5 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Following the devastating events in Sokovia, Captain America: Civil War involves the Avengers and other heroes as they face off in an epic clash. After the Avengers disagree about whether or not the government should regulate superheroes, the team splits up, creating rifts in long-standing friendships that amount to a battle involving many new heroes and villains behind the scenes.

Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff, with the film exploring her blossoming relationship with Vision (Paul Bettany) and her lingering grief over her twin brother's death. As one of the best Captain America films, Civil War is one of the most relevant Marvel movies that would shape the MCU forever. The movie adds much more depth to each character as it builds an intriguing narrative full of entertaining moments, including plot twists and badass superhero fun.

4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Kicking off the two-part finale for the MCU's Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War is the greatest movie crossover of all time, bringing every fan favorite into one movie. Following multiple buildup movies, Thanos finally makes his move to collect the infinity stones and turn his dream into a reality. This threat leads to the Avengers coming together with every other hero to ensure Thanos doesn't wipe out half of humanity.

Continuing her role as Wanda, fans see Olsen's powerful and emotional performance as she desperately tries to protect Vision from Thanos' forces. Although it remains an action spectacle throughout, Infinity War features some of Olsen's best acting, especially during the final sequence, where a heartbroken Wanda must kill Vision herself. Infinity War has an incredibly memorable ending and captivating moments, combining to create one of the greatest superhero movies ever.

3 'Martha Marcy May Marlene' (2011)

Directed by Sean Durkin

Olsen made her film acting debut in Martha Marcy May Marlene, a disturbing movie depicting the realistic horrors of cults. It follows Martha, an escaped cult member who seeks refuge with her sister after years of abuse from the cult. However, a new life doesn't come easy, with Martha suffering from paranoia, delusions, and other mental health issues as she struggles to forget the horrors done to her.

Fans wouldn't think this was Olsen's first film gig, considering her stellar acting and the depth she gives her character. She does an excellent job of bringing fear, grief, and paranoia to Martha, creating a believable character capable of carrying the entire film. Martha Marcy May Marlene is an unsettling thriller that expertly handles mental health and cult life, delivering a gripping dark movie that would define Olsen's acting career. The actress and her co-star, John Hawkes, received critical acclaim for their portrayals, including nominations for the 2012 Indie Spirit Awards.

2 'Wind River' (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

Olsen teams up with Jeremy Renner to star in Wind River, a dark myster