What’s better than one career-high performance? Try three career-high performances. That’s exactly what His Three Daughters — starring a trio consisting of Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon — offers. It’s no easy feat, considering they’re all experts at their craft with exceptional filmographies, but Azazel Jacobs’ strong direction and equally strong script about three very different sisters who must come together to care for their terminally ill father make it so.

Olsen is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, but here, she returns to her intimate indie roots as Christina, the youngest of the titular daughters, who struggles to keep the peace between her strong-willed sisters: Carrie Coon’s Katie, a judgmental control freak, and Natasha Lyonne’s Rachel, who would rather check out of the drama and smoke some pot. Trapped in the confined space of their father’s apartment, where Rachel has been living and caring for the man, long-simmering resentments and insecurities threaten to erupt. The situation has the power to act as a fresh start for the sisters — or snap the thin thread by which their fraught relationships are already dangling.

Collider got the chance to speak to Olsen, Lyonne, and Coon about what drew them to Jacobs’ dialogue-heavy approach, the specific challenges of phone scenes and fake cigarettes, and more.

Elizabeth Olsen Says the 'His Three Daughters' Script "Feels Like a Gift"

COLLIDER: First of all, congratulations — this is truly one of my favorite movies of the year. One thing I really love about it is how much talking there is, which I feel like sounds a little bit silly, but more and more, I feel like we've seen directors sort of abandon that in favor of just visuals. And while the visuals in this movie are really gorgeous, too, I'm curious what you find intriguing about Azazel’s more dialogue-heavy approach to storytelling and character.

ELIZABETH OLSEN: God, it feels like a gift — we're all very chatty women.

CARRIE COON: [Laughs] As you’ll see.

OLSEN: I think we really love the challenge of how he presented these characters. From this page-and-a-half dialogue that's on the page for Katie, he's also explaining to us within the script that we're not going to be seeing anything that she is — who’s on the other side of the camera — we're only going to be looking at her against a blank wall. And you create these ideas of people so quickly within the first few pages: that Katie is trying to control things; Christine is overly sensitive like she always is; and Rachel doesn't care and would rather, like, take a walk and smoke some weed. And so we all have these judgments immediately, and then that becomes complicated throughout. And the language becomes more overlapping and complicated, and the shots — we start to take over each other's frames — and that story is told all within the page, and it was delicious to get to participate in that way.

COON: Yeah. Really challenging.

Carrie Coon Wants Filmmakers to Stop Making Her Characters Talk on the Phone

COLLIDER: Yeah, absolutely. And it's just such a joy to watch as well as act, apparently. Elizabeth and Carrie, your characters’ relationships with their own daughters happen entirely off-screen and through these phone calls that we only hear one side of. Can you talk about the acting challenges and the unique prep work that I'm sure probably goes into something like that?

COON: I hate phone calls.

NATASHA LYONNE: [Gasps]

COON: I hate phone calls. I hate doing them. I have to do them in every job, it seems like. And I actually got to reshoot one of those because of something with the light, which I was grateful for. But it's hard. I think phone calls are really hard. And I will say to all the filmmakers watching, and I asked Aza for this also: write the other side of the phone call. There's no reason for me to make up the other side of the phone call. Just write it. You know what the other person is saying, so just tell me what the other person is saying! It’s very simple!

LYONNE: I will say, a great gift of moving behind the scenes and becoming like a writer person is figuring out what is inside those ellipses. Once upon a time, you know, I used to think that somebody — some magical third party — actually knew the answer. But then I would discover, “Oh, no — we just kind of ran out of time in the writer's room.”

COON: That’s good to know. Helpful. Thank you.

LYONNE: So it's true that somebody should be writing them.

COON: Somebody should be writing them.

OLSEN: And I genuinely don't know what to say next. I'll memorize my lines backward and forwards, but I need someone to say something to make me go, “Oh, right — that’s what I say next.”

LYONNE: I don't fuck with ellipses. Like how Chris Walken crosses out all of his punctuation? I'm like, “I don't like this game. What's the end of the sentence, pal?”

COON: Right. Just say it. Just write it.

LYONNE: [Looks at me] Anything else?

COLLIDER: No, that's so fair. I don't even like phone calls in real life, so I can’t even imagine having to do a fake one on top of all that.

LYONNE: First of all, text it.

COON: Yeah, text it.

Natasha Lyonne Talks the Surprising Challenges of Smoking Scenes

COLLIDER: Yeah, we hate to see it. So Da’Vine Joy Randolph famously said her most difficult co-star in The Holdovers was the fake cigarettes that she had to constantly be smoking. Natasha, I'm wondering if you feel similarly about this movie with the amount of pot scenes that you had to be doing.

LYONNE: Listen, I love Da’Vine. I've worked with her actually as a director on High Fidelity. But yeah, you know, it's just, well, somebody like me is very seasoned in smoking, and Da’Vine is but an ingénue. I am a very elderly old man. And so for me, the smoking is so organic, it's almost a challenge not to do it. Sometimes I see in scenes where I'm not smoking that I'm just holding myself here [pretends to hold a cigarette] for no apparent reason, and I'm not giving a peace sign.

I do hate smoking fakes. I've now quit smoking, but I hate smoking fake cigarettes — they have a honeysuckle quality to them that is literally like if somebody came up with the most disgusting non-cigarette thing you could ever do. But you know, it's a terrible thing for your health, so I always worry about the kids, but cinematically, there's a punctuation to it. Because it does sort of say, “Hey, I needed to take a piece of private time. I needed a breath” or something.

And I guess, as somebody who plays so many smokers, I — on this one — really sort of asked myself the question of, “What is behind the self-destruction of the cigarette?” Where other people in this world seem to be able to take a breath, what distinguishes those personality types? And really try to sort of drop that kind of, you know, “Lou Reed smokes a cigarette” in favor of somebody who deeply needed some space from this claustrophobic family situation. So, you know, there's a lot of different ways to smoke. I'll call Da’Vine later and go through this with her.

His Three Daughters is in select theaters now and hits Netflix on September 20.

