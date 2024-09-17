One of Marvel's most popular characters who hasn't been seen in more than two years has finally revealed her condition for returning to the franchise. During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen spoke about her character's demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees her seemingly perish after Mount Wundagore comes crashing down upon her. However, there's one rule we all know all too well when it comes to comic book movies, and that's that if they don't show a body, you can't say the character is well and truly dead. Olsen mentioned that she would very much like Wanda Maximoff to not be dead, as she enjoys playing the character and doing the movies, but if she's going to come back, there is one thing she needs:

"I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense."

It's quite refreshing to hear an actor talk about bringing back a seemingly dead character with grace and sense, and not just via the multiverse of Marvel magic. It's hard to believe that Wanda actually died at the end of the second Doctor Strange movie, considering her character has been a staple in the MCU since Phase 2 and is one of the more popular entities in the franchise. However, if the Scarlet Witch is to make her return in a future Marvel project, Elizabeth Olsen requires it to make sense, which will certainly make the experience less head-scratching for more casual fans who are perhaps not as plugged into the discourse and expecting to never see her again.

Is the Scarlet Witch Going To Appear in ‘Agatha All Along’?

Speculation about Wanda's return is at an all-time high with the release of Agatha All Along coming tomorrow. There has been no official word of Scarlet Witch being in the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel or Olsen herself, but it would certainly make sense considering the last time we saw Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, it was at the end of WandaVision. Agatha and Wanda are deeply intertwined in both MCU and comics cannon, and with fans clamoring for her return to the screen, Marvel would be remiss to not listen to Olsen and bring in the smartest team of writers to get her back on the board.

It is unknown at this time if Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and watch Agatha All Along on Disney+ starting tomorrow to see if Wanda makes an appearance.

