[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Assessment.]

In The Assessment, from director Fleur Fortuné, a couple that wants to be parents face their seven-day assessment for the privilege of having a child. When Virginia (Alicia Vikander) shows up at the home of Mia (Elizabeth Olsen) and Aaryan (Himesh Patel), she must determine whether they’re deserving. Desperate to prove that they’ll be good parents, Mia and Aaryan endure seven days of challenges that push them to their limit, and at the end of it all, they’ll be left questioning everything.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Olsen talked about why she loved the concept of The Assessment, her desire to push herself outside of her comfort zone, finding the moments of humor, the privilege of reacting to Vikander, and why she hasn’t thought about what might have come next for Mia. She also discussed what’s next for her, how she thinks about story and genre, and how much fun she’s had playing Scarlet Witch over 10 years in the Marvel Universe.

Collider: The idea of having an assessment to determine whether you can have a child seems all sorts of intrusive. When you read this and really took in the subject matter of what it was about, how did you feel about the concept of it?

ELIZABETH OLSEN: The concept was the reason why I loved it so much. I think it so elegantly, without hitting you over the head, reflects the way we have taken liberties and freedoms for granted, and assumed that they are just something that we are naturally born with, depending on where we are born. It’s such a simple and human story, but with these absurd rules of a world that seem a little bit like ours, but not completely. I love films that play by their own rules. I love stories that play by their own rules. And so, I think those are all the reasons why I really was drawn to it.

Elizabeth Olsen Wanted To Push Outside Her Comfort Zone in ‘The Assessment’

“I just am always trying to push what my edge is."

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Actors often talk about wanting to feel challenged and scared by projects they do and characters they play. What most challenged you in this and was it what you thought would most challenge you in it?

OLSEN: That’s a good question. What my goal was, going into this, from an actor’s perspective and not necessarily from embodying a character, was that I felt like there was an opportunity here, because of the absurd elements and the pressure-cooker feeling of the story, that I would be able to try and reach an edge and hopefully push beyond it, as an actor. I think I am a very controlling person and I make really clear choices and decisions, and I just am always trying to push what my edge is and what I can do on camera and what I feel comfortable doing. I feel like, because that was my goal, that wasn’t the hardest challenge. I think the hardest challenge was swimming in the ocean. It was really, really rough. I’m not a great swimmer. I took lessons before shooting, and the day we went to shoot, there was this one week of the year that has incredibly rough winds, and that was the choppy water I got to swim in. That was very challenging.

How was it to find the tone of this? There’s a humor to this that comes from the absurdity of what’s going on, that makes it all the more disturbing. How was it to find that balance and to find those opposite ends of the oddity and absurdity with the uncomfortable humor with ever going too far one way or the other? Did that feel like something you were tweaking all the time?

OLSEN: Completely. That was something we were always trying to find, in relation to where we were in the film. You try and find when it’s most helpful to use humor and when it’s most helpful to ground it. The tone was something that was very fluid, but also a line that we had to tow. Sometimes it would become a little too screwbally, sometimes maybe to dramatic. There was always a shifting line that we were trying to find. And then, you pull the rug out from people, ultimately, and have it be a very emotionally connected, human, basic needs and wants story.

Elizabeth Olsen Enjoyed the Privilege of Reacting to Alicia Vikander in 'The Assessment'

"There were a lot of ways that Alicia approached this that I didn't expect."

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Getting so personal with someone so impersonal creates this very interesting dynamic between this couple and their assessor. Did you always know what Virginia, what Alicia Vikander, would be doing? Were there times that she would do things that you had no idea she was going to approach in the way that she did?

OLSEN: Yeah. There were a lot of ways that Alicia approached this that I didn’t expect. She was constantly tracking what ends up being revealed of her character. She was tracking that from day one of filming. Through that guise, I got to see her really create something that I found to be far more interesting than just what was on the page. Also, she’s such an amazing physical actor. Just to be able to react to her was my job and that’s always a privilege to have instead of inventing anything.

One of the things that I found quite interesting about this were the moments when the three of you had to fit in bed together. Some of those shots were so interesting to look at. What was that like to figure out, physically, or even just where to put your bodies for that?

OLSEN: That’s the stuff that Alicia and I and (director) Fleur [Fortune] love so much. We love composition. That was its own narrative form, is how we physically take up space on the screen and where our alliances are, at any given moment within the film. That was something we were always pitching back and forth. How could we make this frame more interesting and help tell the story better between the three of them?