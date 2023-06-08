It's fair to say Elizabeth Olsen hasn't exactly been on a victory lap of her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late, following what appeared to be the demise of her character, Wanda Maximoff, in last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Last month, she spoke with Vanity Fair about her career and dwelled on her time in the MCU.

Although delighted by her time on WandaVision, the bizarre but beautiful trip through generations of television which masked a show about grief and loss, she was less thrilled by the role she was given in Doctor Strange, opining that the writers of that had failed to properly collaborate with the team on WandaVision.

Olsen's criticism of the film was entirely valid. A rapid change of character occurred — she went from a character dealing with her grief and attempting to move on with her life, to a state of complete cartoonish villainy. Although Wanda had found inner peace by the conclusion of the series, this unexpected transformation became evident as soon as Multiverse of Madness began.

"I'm Proud of What We Made"

Now, in a special Actors on Actors feature for Variety, in which Olsen interviews — and is interviewed by — Meghann Fahy, the latter asked Olsen if, having been away from the role for a while now, she missed playing the role of Wanda. Olsen, perhaps surprisingly, was quite blunt in her answer, stating that she did not miss Wanda at all — and would be quite content if she never played her again (even if people always say that and come back).

"No, I don't. I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think "WandaVision" was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

Olsen is expected to return to the role of Wanda Maximoff for a final time — if only as a cameo — in the upcoming Disney+ show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. That show is being looked after by Jac Shaeffer, the mind behind WandaVision. For Olsen's sake, you can only hope her final outing as the Scarlet Witch gives her one last hurrah.

Olsen's most recent role has been in Love and Death on Max. Check out the trailer for that down below.