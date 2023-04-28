This month, Elizabeth Olsen takes on the role of Candy Montgomery in the Max Original miniseries Love & Death. The story of Candy Montgomery, for the uninitiated (i.e., those who didn't watch the Hulu series with Jessica Biel), is a story of a seemingly perfect face of 20th Century Americana hiding a swell of darkness underneath. In the 1980s, Montgomery was at the center of a murder trial where she was accused of killing her neighbor Betty Gore after she had an affair with Gore's husband. Olsen's turn as Candy Montgomery fits her like a glove and guarantees a powerhouse performance from one of Hollywood's top actors. Lest we forget, however — Olsen already has the experience of performing as a suburban wife and mother who's hiding inner darkness.

It was January 2021. The world was still, somewhat stuck at home and the Marvel Cinematic Universe released WandaVision into the television landscape. Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thanos's Blip and the Return, WandaVision was Marvel Studios' first foray into television (granted, there were other shows like Agents of SHIELD and Netflix's Defenders, when the MCU wants to claim them). We re-meet Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) residing in the town of Westview, despite the fact that Vision was famously killed in Avengers: Infinity War. Throughout the show is a journey/homage/tribute into television history, with each episode taking on a different era of sitcoms. One could very well be an ode to I Love Lucy-esque 1950s storytelling multi-cam set-up, with another being Malcolm in the Middle-influenced.

'WandaVision' Was Marvel Studios' First TV Show

Image via Marvel Studios

What can be said about WandaVision that hasn't already been said for the past two years? It's considered one the highlights of Marvel's controversial Phase Four and was awarded a heap of awards and nominations extending to Emmys and Golden Globes. What anchors the show is not just the brilliant writing and storytelling led by showrunner Jac Schaeffer, nor just the audience's ten-year investment into the behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the performances of the actors.

Paul Bettany is in his bag as Vision grows from the role of the hapless sitcom husband to being quizzical about Westview and everything that's going on in it to even being fearful of his own wife as she holds an entire town hostage for their family. Kathryn Hahn steals the show as Agatha Harkness, the wacky neighbor turned witch who has been causing trouble for Wanda for the duration of the show. But, come on, who are we kidding? The show wouldn't have reached the heights it did without the performance of a lifetime from Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch.

'WandaVision' Is Elizabeth Olsen's Best Outing as Wanda Maximoff

Image via Disney+

Similarly, what can be said about Olsen's performance that hasn't already been sung about? With glowing reviews, and nominations for awards such as an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critic Choice Award, among other industry prizes, this is perhaps Olsen's best performance as the Avenger. While we as viewers have already seen Olsen as Maximoff in a handful of films from the MCU, this is the first time we spend an extended amount of time getting to know Wanda. We get to know about what makes Wanda tick and are invited into her interiority as a character and the effects of Infinity War and Endgame had on her. She's no longer part of an ensemble in a film, but the star of her own TV show.

What sticks out about this performance is that it's a performance about performance. It's about masking one's pain and submitting to a facade in order to feel whole or to feel happy about life. As we go back and delve into Wanda's past in Episode 9 (the obligatory backstory episode of many prestige TV shows), we learn that television was a way of bonding and spending time with her family before they were killed in Sokovia. For those moments, planted in front of the screen and watching The Dick Van Dyke Show was, like for all of us, a form of escapism for Wanda and a trip to a more pleasant place than her own surroundings. Likewise, after realizing that Vision has died, as well as acknowledging the death of the dream life they were going to have together, she escapes into television — literally.

Wanda performs the role of Lucy Ricardo where the biggest problem in that episode is miscommunication about dinner plains. She performs the role of Samantha Stephens and tries to hide her husband's non-human nature, and then performs as a sitcom wife in the ilk of Carol Brady and hides her speedy pregnancy. Her portrayal of these roles in mid-20th-century American sitcoms is indicative of the effects of those images on television. They projected the perfect idea of Americana and the American family. The nuclear family is supposed to have a husband and a wife and some children and anything else was rejected or othered. To get that is to, according to American pop culture, gain happiness. Wanda who has been through so much trauma at this point in the game, turns her life into what television made us believe was Americana. However, as we all know, this idea is false.

'WandaVision's Inner Darkness Underneath

Image via Marvel Studios

Wanda's consumption and role-playing in Westview come at a cost, where she holds a whole town hostage in mind control. It gets to a point where the organization S.W.O.R.D. has to intervene, and it's in these moments that we are confronted with Wanda's dangerous streak. She stops being the Wanda that fought Thanos, but the Wanda that infiltrated the Avengers' minds. With a tilt of the head, she goes from the TV facade of a housewife to being the most powerful Avenger.

In Episode 3, there's finally an acknowledgment of the outside world of the MCU, when Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) mentions Wanda's brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) being killed by Ultron. It is a tense, stand-off that becomes quiet as Wanda questions Monica and her presence in this fantasy, and the ensuing close-up of Wanda's death stare successfully conjures fear. Before Vision can return, Monica has been ripped out of the house complete with ominous music. We later find out that Wanda blasted her out of Westview into the real world.

It's not just Wanda's presence that makes sure to get rid of any threat to her "life," but the clever use of the sitcom genre. As for the aforementioned stand-off, we don't see what really happens until an episode later because Wanda edits it out, along with an earlier edit where Vision starts to question their reality. There's something visibly altered to let us know that someone is in control of this life that they're living. At the near end of Episode 6, when Vision finally confronts Wanda about what she's doing to the town of Westview, he says, "You can't control me like you do the others." She coldly responds with "Can't I?" The episode swiftly cuts to the credits, even though Vision forces the conversation to continue. These efforts are Wanda's way of maintaining the lie, and her edits to the episode they're acting out are her way of controlling what doesn't serve her fantasy, while the credits are her saying she's done with this conflict. She's hiding something, from Vision, from the town of Westview, and ultimately from herself. She's hiding that she's committed the grave act of mental kidnapping in order to have her dream life and family, and she'll do what she can to maintain that image.

As Elizabeth Olsen graces our small screen again with Love & Death, she again provides us with a glimpse into the facade of Americana suburbs. Although her character won't have the magical powers of the Scarlet Witch, Candy Montgomery will be a character whose life ultimately punctures the mask that she wears in order to play a seemingly perfect role.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+. Love & Death premieres this week on HBO Max, with new episodes available to stream weekly every Thursday.