When it comes to Hollywood royalty, there are few names that conjure more nostalgia and glamour than Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. A beloved and fascinating pairing, largely thanks to their famous affair during the production of Cleopatra. Following the 1963 picture, the two would go on to make 11 pictures together, including The Taming of the Shrew and The Sandpiper. However, there is no picture quite as tantalizing or profound as Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?—based on the play of the same name, the film is still considered one of the most important films in motion picture history, and is a remarkable cornerstone of both actors' respective careers, let alone their collaborations. While you may have bypassed the movie in favor of more glamorous or romantic films from the Burton/Taylor days, we truly think that, by the end of this coverage, you’ll be rushing off to catch it!

‘Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf?’ Has a Remarkable Story

Adapted from the play by Edward Albee, Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf? is a truly fascinating picture, especially considering it was produced in 1963. The film follows the story of Martha (Taylor) and George (Burton), a middle-aged couple whose marriage crumbles in a volatile way in front of a young couple, Nick (George Segal) and Honey (Sandy Dennis). While such a concept may sound like an unpleasant movie experience at first, viewing the picture unveils an incredible and dynamic exploration of the human experience, no matter how hostile it may be—one that is captivating and alluring.

The film holds back next to nothing as it portrays the implosion of Martha and George’s life. Martha, as a character, is boisterous, brash, and even vulgar. Unhappy in her marriage to George, she at first may come off like an outdated stereotype of a middle-aged woman, but she is so deliciously complex. In many ways, she seems trapped by the ideals of a woman of her time, grappling with her own ambition and even going so far as to create a fictional son with George. She swears, she struggles, she makes her feelings known. In fact, it’s these very qualities that make her so compelling. She’s human and relatable in an era of film that often portrays women as one-dimensional. Indeed, Martha is one of the screen’s all-time great anti-heroes. Likewise, George is a combative and intriguing adversary in the marriage. He is manipulative and, at times, vile to not only his wife, but toward Nick and Honey—largely responsible for dragging them into the chaos of the picture. Using his strengths to hinder the young Nick and Honey, his gleeful exploitation of his visitors really keeps audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

What makes the film most effective, however, is its bleak sense of humor. Despite the fact that the movie explores incredibly controversial themes, it peppers its story telling with humor. There’s even some intentional camp at times, with Martha spouting off the drunken and famous line: “I am the Earth Mother and you are all flops.” The camp and humor only adds to the uncomfortable realism of the piece and makes the film completely irresistible. But what makes it even more amazing are the performances given by its stars.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Add Depth to the Film