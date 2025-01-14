The 2004 fairytale movie Ella Enchanted has returned to Paramount+. Now fans can once again watch Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy, and more in this retelling of Cinderella. The movie, based on the book of the same name by Gail Carson Levine, follows Ella of Frell as she grows up with the gift of obedience, gifted to her by her fairy godmother, Vivica A. Fox. When she eventually meets Char (Dancy), to say falling in love while still under the spell of her gift complicates things is a bit of an understatement. Oh, and with any good Cinderella retelling, she's got spoiled stepsisters to contend with as well.

The logline for the movie is as follows:

"Ella lives in a magical world in which each child, at the moment of their birth, is given a virtuous "gift" from a fairy godmother. Ella's so-called gift, however, is obedience. This birthright proves itself to be quite the curse once Ella finds herself in the hands of several unscrupulous characters whom she quite literally cannot disobey. Determined to gain control of her life and decisions, Ella sets off on a journey to find her fairy godmother who she hopes will lift the curse. The path, however, isn't easy – Ella must outwit a slew of unpleasant obstacles including ogres, giants, wicked stepsisters, elves and Prince Charmont's evil uncle, who wants to take over the crown and rule the kingdom."

Is 'Ella Enchanted' Worth Watching?

Hathaway had hit, after hit, after hit with audiences in the early 2000s. She played Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement (2006) alongside Hollywood legend Julie Andrews. She also portrayed Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada alongside another legend, Meryl Streep. Hathaway was booked and busy, to say the least, in the early 2000s. And while Ella Enchanted may be a tad on the cheesy side, and the divergence from the source material may have contributed to some of the film's shortcomings, it doesn't necessarily mean the film is a wash. Minnie Driver as Mandy and The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes as Char's devious Uncle Edgar support the movie fantastically.

It's also a movie where, for 90% of Char and Ella's interactions, he witnesses her saving the day and standing there pretty dumbfounded at her ability to get them out of sticky situation after sticky situation. The movie uses the tropes you'd expect in a retelling of Cinderella (especially one where Ella is cursed to obey every command) and subverts them. Ella saves herself and Char happens to be there, or Ella is the one that saves them both.

Ella Enchanted is available to stream on Paramount+.

Ella Enchanted Release Date April 9, 2004 Director Tommy O'Haver Cast Anne Hathaway , Hugh Dancy , Cary Elwes , Aidan McArdle , Joanna Lumley , Lucy Punch Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Kirsten Smith , Karen McCullah , Laurie Craig , Jennifer Heath , Michele J. Wolff Expand

