The Power of Ella Fitzgerald Is Palpable in New Documentary Trailer

If you’ve never listened to Ella Fitzgerald, the Queen of Jazz, you must rectify this immediately. She standardized standards like “A-Tisket, A-Tasket,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” and “Flying Home,” performing with verve, uptempo adventurism, and a refreshing sense of humor. Now, we have a documentary on this incredible, influential musician: Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things. And we have a trailer and a release date below.

Directed by Leslie Woodhead (Srebrenica: A Cry from the Grave), Just One of Those Things features performances of the incomparable Fitzgerald, follows her unique and inspiring journey from humble beginnings to stardom, and has interviews with noted musicians like Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, and Smokey Robinson — not to mention a chat with Fitzgerald’s son, Ray Brown Jr. Whether you’ve never heard of Fitzgerald or know all of her scat solos backwards and forwards, Just One of Those Things promises an examining look for everyone.

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things comes to theaters April 3. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below — and here’s how to nab tickets. For more in the world of documentary filmmaking, here’s our review of Taylor Swift doc Miss Americana. And here’s a trailer for a fictionalized look at another reigning musical queen.