Throughout their careers, many actors will have breakout performances or decisive years, and perhaps no better example exists in 2024 than that of Ella Purnell, who had three major shows to her name. In Fallout, the actress brought a popular video game series to life, but also captured the horror and idealism of that world through the eyes of Lucy. By returning to Arcane, Purnell reaffirmed her vocal talent with a more central role for Jinx, becoming both hero and villain in equal measure. Finally, she took a completely different turn with Sweetpea, blending a potent mix of comedy and drama to portray Rhiannon, while also playing a much bigger role behind the scenes.

As Lucy, Ella Purnell Explores a New World in ‘Fallout’

It's not a secret that adapting video games to film and television has been a painful road, so when it became clear that Fallout was coming, it felt like a big risk for Purnell. While she had been acting since she was a teenager and had already made a name for herself in Yellowjackets, the show would be her first time as a true lead, rather than as a co-lead or as part of an ensemble. Not only did she have to appeal to longtime fans, but she also had to become the vessel for casual viewers exploring both the vaults and the wasteland. Thankfully, the actress accomplished both in spades, and it set the stage for her incredible year.

As Lucy McLean, Purnell captures a sense of idealism in a dark world, one that has darkly comedic results as she fights to survive. More than a vessel for the audience, Lucy is a compelling and lovable character, one whose entire worldview is challenged. Purnell also shares fantastic chemistry with Walton Goggins, often matching or exceeding him during their many scenes together. Although she was overlooked by the Emmys this year, there is no doubt that she carried the series and will continue to do so during its upcoming second season.

In ‘Arcane,’ Ella Purnell Brings Heart and Pain to Jinx

Image via Netflix

Although this year was not the first time she graced our screens, Purnell made her return this year as Jinx in Arcane, and it could not have been any more triumphant. Unlike the first season, where we did not see her as an adult until the second act, Jinx stands front and center here, earning greater depth as a result. Although she remains the villain during the first act this season, Purnell also portrays Jinx with a much more tender side through her bond with Isha (Lucy Lowe), making her demise all the more tragic to witness. During the parallel universe sequence, she gets a unique rare chance to play Jinx in a more playful mindset, making a sharp contrast to the despairing girl we return to in the next episode. Although the faults in her ending can be blamed more on the writing, Purnell brings the transformation of Jinx as a hero into full view, one that has left fans hoping for a possible future return.

Ella Purnell Carries 'Sweetpea’ On Her Back As Rhiannon

Image via Starz

In her most dramatic turn of the year, Purnell takes the role of serial killer Rhiannon Lewis in Sweetpea, where her range is on full display. Although her character can be both sympathetic and comedic, she is also portrayed as a frighteningly realistic killer, one who craves recognition and stimulation to avoid the mundane nature of daily life. Her source of resentment, driven by a workplace drenched in misogyny, feels entirely genuine, allowing viewers to sympathize with her plight, but never excuse her actions. For a series which is so focused upon a single character, the story only works if the villainous lead can gain sympathy, and Purnell gets the job done, notwithstanding her personal reservations towards Rhiannon as a character. Like many real-life serial killers, the actress also plays Rhiannon as highly impulsive and reckless, but her audacity, confidence, and boldness can still trick viewers into thinking she might have gotten away with it until the series drops a final thrilling cliffhanger. Although Sweetpea is a very enjoyable story on its own, Purnell serves as its emotional core, and her performance remains the most important reason for its success.

For Purnell herself, Sweetpea was also a big step for her career behind the scenes, as it marked her first credit as an executive producer. Like Fallout, the show has recently been confirmed for another season, which opens the door for more stories and creative input for the actress herself. Considering how small the show is when compared to others, its renewal feels like even more of an accomplishment, one that caps a remarkable period within her career. Rhiannon herself might feel invisible, but everyone has seen Ella Purnell for the star that she is, and she thankfully did not need a killing spree to prove it.