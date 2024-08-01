The Big Picture STARZ released the first teaser for Sweetpea starring Ella Purnell, a coming-of-rage story with a twist.

Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s cult-classic novel.

The series debuts on Starz in October.

Get ready for a deviously twisted ride this October as STARZ has just released the teaser for Sweetpea, an intense coming-of-rage story starring Ella Purnell. Known for her roles in Yellowjackets and Fallout, Purnell takes on the lead role of Rhiannon, a seemingly meek wallflower who unexpectedly discovers a dark, liberating taste for murder. The series, which Purnell also executive produces, promises to be a wild and provocative exploration of one woman’s transformation from overlooked introvert to empowered vigilante.

Sweetpea follows the story of Rhiannon Lewis, who is used to being invisible. People pass her on the street without noticing, she’s continually overlooked for promotions at work, the man she likes won’t commit, and she’s dealing with her father’s serious illness. But when life’s pressures push her over the edge, Rhiannon loses control, shedding her wallflower persona. In its place emerges a young woman who embraces a new, intoxicating power—capable of anything, even murder. As she navigates this dark transformation, Rhiannon revels in her newfound confidence, but the question remains: can she keep her killer secret?

The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sense8) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Smothered) as Craig, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as AJ, Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Marina, Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff.

Who Is Behind 'Sweetpea'?

Produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios, Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s cult-classic novel by executive producer Kirstie Swain (Pure), who also wrote the series alongside Krissie Ducker (Killing Eve), Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim (Sex Education, Hanna). The series is directed by award-winning director Ella Jones (The Baby, Back To Life), who also serves as executive producer. Commissioning Editor Manpreet Dosanjh is the executive producer for Sky Studios, while Patrick Walters (Heartstopper) represents fanboy. Executive producers for See-Saw Films include Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) serves as the series producer. In a recent statement, Purnell expressed her excitement about the project:

“I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea! I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones, Kristie Swain, and Patrick Walters. This has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career so far. At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis’ wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life.”

Sweetpea is set to debut as a STARZ original in the U.S. and Canada in October 2024.