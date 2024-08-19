The Big Picture Ella Purnell teases her upcoming film The Scurry as a horror-comedy about killer squirrels, directed by Craig Roberts.

Actor Ella Purnell broke out with a supporting role in Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and experienced further success with the recent Prime Video hit Fallout. But her continued success in the mainstream doesn’t mean that she no longer wants to dabble in the indie space. At the FanExpo Chicago, Purnell spoke to Collider’s Steve Weintraub about an upcoming film of hers that might "ruin" her career. Directed by Craig Roberts, Purnell described the movie, titled The Scurry, as “a horror-comedy about killer squirrels.”

Purnell proceeded to tease the film in perhaps the best way that she could’ve. She said that she has “no idea” how it’s going to turn out, and revealed that Roberts is actively seeking to subvert expectations. While everybody, including Purnell, thought that The Scurry was going to be like the cult British horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead, Roberts plans on making something that’s more in line with the divisive metaphysical dark comedy Beau is Afraid. In her own words:

“I love Craig Roberts. I think he’s insanely talented. If you don’t know him, you should get to know his work. He’s a weird guy. And [The Scurry] reads kind of like Shaun of the Dead, but it’s not. He was like, ‘I know everybody wants it to be like Shaun of the Dead, but I’m going to make it Beau is Afraid’. And I was like, ‘But it’s about killer squirrels’. Somehow, he did it. Look, I have no idea how this film’s going to turn out. It’s either going to be the coolest thing ever or it’s going to ruin my career. But I think it’s going to be good. I trust him a lot.”

Roberts Is Going to Stamp 'The Scurry' with His Unique Sensibilities

Roberts broke onto the scene first as an actor, in the coming-of-age comedy-drama Submarine. He made his directorial debut with the black comedy Just Jim, in which he starred alongside Emile Hirsch. He followed it up with the 2019 film Eternal Beauty, starring Sally Hawkins and David Thewlis, and most recently directed The Phantom of the Open, starring Mark Rylance.

Shaun of the Dead is a generation-defining film that launched not only Edgar Wright’s career but also introduced the world to the talents of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. It’s gory, hilarious, and endlessly rewatchable; in other words, it's not at all like Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid, in which Joaquin Phoenix plays a nervous wreck who goes on a surreal odyssey to attend his mother’s funeral. Also starring Paapa Essiedu and Rhys Ifans, The Scurry’s logline reads, “Chaos erupts at an eco café when a horde of deranged squirrels seeks revenge on the staff and visitors, forcing two summoned pest controllers to face the onslaught.”

The movie doesn’t have a release date yet but stay tuned to Collider for more updates.