The Big Picture Ella Purnell praises Tim Burton's collaborative directing style and attention to detail on set.

Burton allows actors freedom to interpret scenes before stepping in with direction.

Purnell describes Burton as a visionary "mad scientist" who is also caring and personal off set.

After beginning her career as a child actor, Ella Purnell broke out after appearing in a supporting role in director Tim Burton’s 2016 film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. At the time of its release, the movie earned comparisons to both the Harry Potter and X-Men films, and although it isn’t necessarily considered among Burton’s best works, it was a huge box office hit. At the recent FanExpo Chicago, during a panel hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub, Purnell recalled working with Burton and shared insight about the maverick filmmaker’s on-set demeanor and process.

Purnell said that Burton allows actors to find their own way on set, and has answers for every question that might be thrown at him. She described him as a “mad scientist” with an incredible vision, but also a collaborative and caring person who makes the effort to be nice to his cast. She said that Burton would allow her the freedom to interpret scenes in her own way for at least a couple of takes, before stepping in and making corrections where they were necessary. In her own words:

“He is the best guy. I haven’t seen him for ages, probably not since we did Miss Peregrine’s. But he’s like a mad scientist. He’s got such vision, and his thinking space is up here, so he’ll never make eye-contact with you because he’s thinking all the time. He just pulls these things together, and it’s all just in his mind’s eye. It’s amazing to watch him work.”

Burton Has Been Busy In His Streaming Era

Close

Asked if Burton allows his actors to experiment on set, or if he prefers giving detailed direction, Purnell said:

“A little bit of both, which is what all good directors should do. He will always let you do your own thing on the first one or two takes, and then he’ll direct you. It always feels collaborative, which is essential, and my favorite part about the industry. And also, crucially, directors need to have answers. Sometimes, you don’t know why your character is saying this line, or what this means, or what they truly feel about it, and he will always have an answer. He’s thought about everything. He doesn’t need to come in right away and tell you all of that, he’ll let you figure it out for yourself.”

Beyond his obvious creative gifts, Purnell said that Burton is “also just a lovely guy.” She said, “You tell him what you’re going to do on the weekend, and on Monday, he’ll remember it and ask you about it. He’s really personal, which is nice.” Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children starred Asa Butterfield and Eva Green in the lead roles and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide against a reported production budget of a little over $100 million. Burton’s last film was Dumbo, which was released in 2019. He’s making a long-awaited comeback to features this year, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+