A Complete Unknown has officially become one of the year’s most talked-about films. James Mangold’s masterful take on the life of Bob Dylan—portrayed by Timothée Chalamet—has not only reached new heights for a musical biopic; it has garnered the all-important award buzz. But the real standout of the picture isn’t Chalamet’s take on Dylan but his muse, as Elle Fanning’s Sylvie Russo is more than just a fascinating character. In a world filled with eccentric characters, Russo acts as a beautiful proxy for the audience, helping moviegoers care for Dylan beyond the musician they already know, as they watch his rise to stardom. However, unlike many of the other characters the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer encounters throughout, Sylvie is technically fictional. But she was inspired by an incredibly important force in Dylan’s life and left an incredible legacy of her own behind.

Sylvie Russo Was Inspired by Dylan’s Real-Life Muse

Like most biopics, A Complete Unknown takes quite a few liberties with Dylan’s story. While Sylvie is technically one such modification, she isn’t as fictional as many think. Per Rolling Stone, the character of Sylvie was inspired by Suze Rotolo, an Italian-American artist whom Dylan first met in 1961 and who was a force to be reckoned with. Rotolo, a New Yorker from birth, moved to Greenwich Village to find herself. “[…] it was to Greenwich Village that people like me went—people who knew in their souls that they didn’t belong where they came from,” Rolling Stone quoted. “I was drawn to the Village with its history of bohemia—where the writers I was reading and the artists I was looking at had lived or passed through.”

Much like her movie counterpart, Rotolo became Dylan’s muse—in one of the film’s more accurate sequences, Dylan met Rotolo when he performed in an all-day concert at Riverside Church. Rolling Stone claims she inspired “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” as well as much of his work, even famously appearing with Dylan on the iconic cover of 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. But music and art weren’t the only things Rotolo inspired in Dylan’s life; as with Fanning’s fictional take, Rotolo was heavily involved in various social movements. According to Forbes, she was suspended from school after distributing “Stop the bomb” petitions and participated in the first-ever Civil Rights march in Washington, D.C. As stated by Rolling Stone, she got Dylan interested in civil rights after turning his attention to the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, which, of course, inspired his song on the subject. Sadly, the couple would part ways in 1964; however, they continued to speak of each other fondly in later years. Perhaps most telling was Dylan’s decision on how to handle her story when it came to A Complete Unknown.

Bob Dylan Wanted To Change Rotolo’s Name For ‘A Complete Unknown’