The Great star Elle Fanning is bringing her talents to The Great White Way. Today, Second Stage announced that Fanning will make her Broadway debut in the upcoming production of Appropriate, a play that will run as part of Second Stage's 45th anniversary season. Fanning stars alongside the previously announced Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll and will portray River. Previews begin at the Hayes Theater on November 29. Opening night is scheduled for December 18, with a current closing date of February 11, 2024.

Appropriate centers on the Lafayette family, comprised of three siblings who return to Arkansas to handle their late father's estate. However, they each have different ideas of what their summer will consist of. The eldest sibling, Toni (Paulson), wants to reconnect with her siblings and remember their father. Her brother, Bo (Stoll), places more energy on recovering funds he spent in caring for his father near the end of his life. Meanwhile, their brother Franz upends the entire trip, arriving late one night, prompting the trio to discover mysterious objects in their father's belongings. "Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past."

Appropriate is written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who most recently worked with FX and Hulu for the season-long adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's Kindred. His other credits include Prime Video's Outer Range and HBO's Watchmen. Appropriate is directed by Lila Neugebauer, known for projects such as The Waverly Gallery, The Wolves, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and more. Dede Ayite serves as costume designer, Jane Cox is the lighting designer, dots is the set designer, and Will Pickens and Bray Poor serve as sound designers. Additional cast for the play includes Natalie Gold as Rachael and Alyssa Emily Marvin as Cassidy.

What Else Has Elle Fanning Done Recently?

Image via Disney

Fanning most recently starred in Hulu's historical dramedy The Great as Catherine the Great. The series ran for three total seasons, with a surprise cancellation announced in August. Fanning starred opposite Nicholas Hoult. Prior to The Great's final season, Fanning took on another real-life person in the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville, in which she portrayed Michelle Carter. Fanning's other notable credits include All the Bright Places, Teen Spirit (2018), The Neon Demon, Maleficent, and many more. Coming up, Fanning is currently set to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and reunites with Paulson for I Am Sybil. Fanning will also appear in the forthcoming video game Death Stranding 2.