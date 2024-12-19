Long before Stranger Things did the retro sci-fi thing, this J.J. Abrams-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced science-fiction adventure warmed hearts and called back to a simpler time in the genre before multiverses were everywhere. But perhaps one of the best things that Super 8 ever did was introduce audiences to Elle Fanning. Of course, Dakota Fanning's younger sister was around before Super 8, but this sci-fi blockbuster effectively launched the actress into the greater public eye, and it changed the actress' trajectory forever. Her character, Alice Dainard, is as bright and compelling here as any Fanning would come to be known as later. If you've slept on this one for the past 13-ish years, it's time to give Super 8 another chance.

'Super 8' Is a Sci-Fi Movie Masterpiece With Strong Performances Led by Elle Fanning

Super 8 follows a group of teenagers as they seek to make a Twilight Zone-inspired horror movie in the middle of their small Ohio town. The problem is, there's a government conspiracy underfoot surrounding the capture and accidental release of an alien creature that picks through the town. In this picture, Elle Fanning plays Alice Dainard, the daughter of the man who many deem responsible for the death of leading man Joe Lamb's (Joel Courtney) mom. If that doesn't make their friendship and eventual romance complicated, then the added frustration of amateur moviemaking and an alien conspiracy will certainly do the trick. Fanning is brilliant here, playing both melancholic and mysterious and the girl-next-door types perfectly.

She's also the movie's only female lead. In a movie that could easily be a boy's club, Elle Fanning's Alice shines as one of its best and most charming parts. While there's certainly a lot to love about Super 8 as it is (the score, the visuals, the casting, Kyle Chandler's Deputy Sheriff Jack Lamb, etc.), the movie is made better by Fanning's complicated commitment to her role. It's no wonder her career springboarded afterward. While Joe is a boy hardened and pushed into the passenger seat of his own life by the death of his mother, Alice is a girl left alone and ruled by fear of her alcoholic, absent-minded father (played by Ron Eldard). This tragic mix is the perfect recipe for a companionship that could easily last a lifetime, and it's no wonder that the two of them are so quickly drawn to each other.

As the emotional backbone of the picture, Super 8 thrives because it's carried so well by its two younger leads, each of whom showcase their full potential as actors. Fanning especially shines as we see every facet of her character: the moody teenager, the tormented child, the faithful friend, and the potential for more. It's no wonder that we all sat up and began to take notice of the actress after seeing her thrive here. Though Super 8 ends a bit abruptly (which, frankly, feels right for the film), it leaves us with hope for these characters' respective futures. In Fanning's case especially, that future would be bright.

'Super 8' Is the Perfect Representation of Coming-of-Age Nostalgia

In general, Super 8 is a solid sci-fi movie. It's masterfully crafted as a love letter to the Steven Spielberg blockbuster that highlights the pure joys of filmmaking and the simplicity of early science-fiction. While some have criticized J.J. Abrams' more recent films like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (and all that lens flare throughout his Star Trek movies), the 2011 film feels like the director at the top of his game. It's no wonder that Spielberg signed on to produce the film, or that it was received so well by critics and audiences alike.

Perhaps most notably, Roger Ebert once called Super 8 "a wonderful film, nostalgia not for a time but for a style of filmmaking, when shell-shocked young audiences were told a story and not pounded over the head with aggressive action." A tale worth revisiting, Super 8 captures the delights and fears of childhood and blends them expertly with the thrills and terrors of classical science-fiction. Sure, shows like Stranger Things fill this void nowadays, but Super 8 walked so that Stranger Things could run with that multi-season nostalgia-fest. Arguably, J.J. Abrams did the whole thing better.

