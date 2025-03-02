Although it is easy to speak derisively about pop music and claim that it is inherently populist and unambitious, it is undeniable that the genre has a unique ability to capture the cultural zeitgeist. The pop music that ends up standing the test of time is not just representative of a specific moment in culture, but the result of a highly calculated personality that embodies everything that music fans want out of a star. Even if being a pop star seems like a fantasy for those outside of the industry, the reality is that it is a challenging task that requires both artistic dedication and a performative edge. The musical drama Teen Spirit examined the complex process of a pop star’s rise to prominence and featured Elle Fanning in the best film performance of her career.

What Is ‘Teen Spirit’ About?