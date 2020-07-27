‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Is Under Investigation For Alleged Workplace Racism, Intimidation

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is facing an internal investigation after allegations of unacceptable workplace practices, including racism and intimidation. As reported by Variety, a memo from Warner Bros. Television and the show’s producer Telepictures was sent to the show’s staff last week informing them that Warner and a third party would be interviewing current and former employees about the allegations.

Specifically, the memo mentions reports that were detailed in articles by Buzzfeed and Variety earlier this year. Buzzfeed detailed accounts of racist behavior, as well as inappropriate conduct by producer Ed Glavin. Meanwhile, the Variety story reported staffers being forced to work for reduced compensation and with little communication during the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, even as nonunion workers were being hired to keep the show in production. The show’s producers issued a statement to Buzzfeed about the alleged misconduct, but as of this writing have not responded to Variety’s report about the investigation.

It’s been something of an open secret that conditions behind-the-scenes of DeGeneres’ popular daytime show are less than ideal. Rumors of a toxic work environment have been circulating for a while now, but this is the first time that any major action has been taken to investigate allegations of misconduct. It’s unclear at this time what further action will be taken (if any), or who the third party company is, but hopefully conditions for the show’s staff improve as a result. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its 17th season, with nearly 3,000 episodes having been produced since it premiered back in 2003.