Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of those films that sticks with you long after it’s over. You’re left contemplating just about everything it had to say, as well as left in awe of how visually perfect it is. It’s cinema at its finest and is only boosted by its impeccable performances. With a cast led by Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, and a supporting cast featuring Mark Ruffo, Elijah Wood, and Kirsten Dunst, it’s no surprise the end product was nothing short of spectacular. But as it turns out, some of the star power was cut from the film before it was released — which didn’t sit well with Jim Carrey.

Why Was Ellen Pompeo Cut From ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’?

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows Joel, a man who discovers that his ex-girlfriend has undergone a procedure to erase him from her memory. Hurt by the discovery, he decides to do the same. Though he realizes far too late that he doesn’t want to erase her after all, and we as viewers are stuck inside Joel’s head as he desperately tries to cling to the memories of Clementine that are rapidly disappearing. Throughout the film, we also get multiple mentions of Joel’s ex-girlfriend, Naomi, though notably, we never see her. But this wasn’t the case originally. In writer Charlie Kaufman’s original screenplay, not only was Naomi seen, but there were multiple scenes between her and Joel, and she was played by Ellen Pompeo pre-Grey’s Anatomy fame. But her being cut from the film isn’t a big dramatic thing… depending on who you ask, that is.

If you ask director Michel Gondry, the reason for cutting Pompeo’s role was simply to help the story — and Joel’s character especially — flourish. And watching the scenes featuring Pompeo it’s honestly not hard to see why that decision was made. Film Radar did an experiment where they put the deleted scenes back into the movie, and discovered just how much the scenes changed the film. The scenes, which include an unseen phone call between Joel and Naomi in which he tells her they should press pause on their plans to get back together, paint Joel in a not-so-stellar light. It makes his and Clementine’s relationship seem a lot less spontaneous — which is the most romantic part — and a lot more calculated. And it makes it seem as though Joel is only drawn to Clementine because she’s the titular manic-pixie dream girl. The version without Naomi just flows better and keeps the focus on the rise and fall, the romance and devastation of Joel and Clementine. But if you ask Jim Carrey, he seems to think Gondry’s casting and subsequent cutting of Pompeo was a much more personal decision.

Jim Carrey Was Against the Casting of Ellen Pompeo In 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'

In a Vanity Fair interview with Carrey and Gondry, Carrey did not shy away from sharing his feelings about Pompeo being cast in the film. But his reasoning isn’t sinister in any way. In fact, it’s the exact opposite and is actually quite sad. Back in 1999, Jim Carrey began dating Renée Zellweger after meeting on the set of Me, Myself & Irene. The pair dated for a year before ending things in 2000, and it devastated Carrey, so much so that he claimed Gondry purposely cast Ellen Pompeo due to her resemblance to Renée Zellweger.

“I was pretty hurt. Michel likes to have real feelings in the scene and real chemistry, so he hired Ellen Pompeo, who’s a wonderful actress. But she reminded me completely of Renée. Her look was similar. And I said, ‘Bastard!’ And it ends up that she’s not even in the movie.”

Gondry, however, denies this and claims he doesn’t think the two look alike at all. Whether or not Carrey’s theory is true, he did go on to share that he and Pompeo had really good chemistry, so much so that he believed if her scenes had been left in, it would’ve been competing against Joel and Clementine’s chemistry. Ultimately, as much of a shame as it is that we never got the final cut with Ellen Pompeo’s inclusion, it seems as though the choice was for the best. And on the bright side, the scenes that Pompeo did film are available online, so they aren’t totally lost, and can easily be located for a unique rewatch experience.

