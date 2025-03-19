When Ellen Pompeo decided to step away from her long-standing series, Grey’s Anatomy, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise. Finally, she addresses what pushed her to take a backseat in the Shonda Rhimes medical drama. Pompeo recently went on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast to shed some light on her state of mind when relinquishing her lead role in the popular series. The actor is still recurring as Dr. Meredith Grey in the series but is not the main force of the series like she once was. Pompeo explained to podcast host Alex Cooper what motivated her to leave the series.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I just knew that I really couldn’t do Grey’s anymore. It was to the point where I really just felt like an animal at the zoo. I’m a big believer in destiny. I thought, if there’s something else I’m meant to do, it’s gonna find me. But I know I have to leave this.”

At the time of her scaling back her role, Pompeo was one of the few remaining original cast members of the series that debuted in 2005. T.R. Knight famously left the series in a traumatic fashion during Season 5, while Sandra Oh stayed on the series for 10 years before her departure. Pompeo’s status as the titular character may have made leaving the series a difficult decision. It is a rarity that any series makes it to a tenth season, let alone a twentieth. Even so, no one can begrudge Pompeo’s decision, and, true to her word, she found another project to take part in quickly.

Ellen Pompeo Has a New Series on Hulu