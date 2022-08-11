Actress Imogen Reid, whose work has been featured in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald and BBC’s Les Miserables, has joined Ellen Pompeo in Hulu's untitled orphan limited series as a lead character. Pompeo, who is best known for her role as Meredith Grey on the Shonda Rhimes flagship series Grey's Anatomy, will play Reid’s character’s mother.

The series is based on the true story of a couple from the Midwest who adopt a young girl who has a rare form of dwarfism. However, things take a dark turn when the couple has questions about the real identity of their new child. The series will explore how far a couple is willing to go to protect their three other children and what they think is the truth even at the cost of their own marriage.

Those familiar with the 2009 horror movie Orphan, starring Vera Farmiga and Isabelle Fuhrman may see some parallels, but the court case that this series is based on happened in 2019. Real-life couple Kristine and Michael Barnett were charged with neglect after abandoning their 9-year-old adopted daughter Natalia. Though most of the charges were dropped, Natalia has denied the Barnetts’ claims that she is an adult trying to con them. We can assume Reid will be playing Natalia, as she's taken a lead role, though the family does have other children. Needless to say, the story is bizarre and somewhat disturbing no matter who is telling the truth. News of the limited series comes just ahead of the release of the prequel-sequel to 2009's Orphan, Orphan: First Kill which will hit select theaters and arrive on Paramount+ on August 19.

Erin Levy will executive produce the series and serve as showrunner alongside creator and writer, Katie Robbins. Pompeo will serve as executive producer through her company, Calamity Jane, alongside Laura Holstein. Other executive producers signed on include Mike Epps, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Andrew Stearn. No other production details have been provided at this time.

This series will bring a heavy premise that ended in a tumultuous and bizarre court case to life on Hulu.