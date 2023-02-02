Last year it was announced that a film about the partnership and collaboration between supermodel Kate Moss and painter Lucian Freud was in development. Now, the film

s two stars have also been named: Willow star Ellie Bamber and BAFTA winner Derek Jacobi will star in the title roles of Moss & Freud from writer and director James Lucas.

Kate & Moss will tell a dramatized account of a time that Moss recounts to be one of the most important in her career. In 2002, at the height of her career as a globally recognized supermodel, Moss agreed to sit down for a nearly nine-month session with Freud, who was one of the leading artists of the time, for a nude portrait while pregnant. The sessions are said to have begun with the two at odds, but a kinship began to grow as the two learned more and more about each other and themselves, ultimately transforming both of their lives. The finished portrait would go on to sell for nearly £4 million.

Bamber is currently starring in the Disney+ series Willow, which just aired its season finale last month. She has also recently starred in a number of acclaimed series like The Serpent and The Trial of Christine Keeler, as well as roles in Nocturnal Animals and the BBC's Les Misérables. She can next be seen alongside Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry in Red, White and Royal Blue. Jacobi is a BAFTA, Tony, Olivier, and Emmy award-winning actor with a long and storied career in front of the camera and on stage. He is best known for his starring role in the BBC series I, Claudius, and his roles in films like Gladiator, The King's Speech, and much, much more.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Willow’: Tony Revolori & Ellie Bamber on Joining a Beloved Franchise

Who Is Behind Moss & Freud?

Moss & Freud has been written and will be directed by Academy Award winner Lucas. The filmmaker won the award for Best Short Film, Live Action in 2015 for his short The Phone Call. Moss & Freud will be Lucas’ feature film debut, but it seems the film is in good hands. Both Moss and the Lucian Freud Archive, as Freud passed away in 2011, have given their full support to the production. In fact, Moss will serve as an executive producer for the film. In regard to the casting, she commented:

“As this is such a personal story of mine it has been essential that I be involved with James in all aspects as the project has developed. I am thrilled by the recent casting and excited that the film will begin shooting soon, I cannot wait to see it.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Moss & Freud. Check out Collider’s interview with Bamber about Willow below: