Last weekend, Collider had the opportunity to sit down with some cast members and the director of William Tell at the Toronto International Film Festival. During the interview, Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub took the opportunity to ask Ellie Bamber (Red, White & Royal Blue) about an exciting project that's coming down the line — the biopic Moss & Freud, in which she plays the über-famous supermodel Kate Moss.

During the interview, Bamber talked about the experience of stepping into the shoes of someone the whole world knows — and who's still alive to boot. It's certainly a challenging experience, and the actor broke down the first steps of what happened after she got the call confirming that she'd play Moss onscreen:

"Oh, God. Well, it was exciting. And I spent some time with Kate, and I think that it's been a real journey, and I'm excited to see what happens with the film. But yeah, no, it was an amazing experience. She's a legend, and she's also just such a cool person."

William Tell director and writer Nick Hamm also jumped in to say he has very little doubts about how Bamber will handle Moss & Freud because he thinks "she's an absolute unique talent." The filmmaker shared his experience working with Bamber, had nothing but praise for the actor, and revealed what sets her apart from most performers: "She's extraordinary on screen. She has an empathy and a beauty which very few actors have, and she fits beautifully into this cast. So I think playing Kate is gonna be amazing."

Who Is The Team Behind 'William Tell'?

Image via TIFF

Hamm is a BAFTA winner who previously wowed audiences with titles like Driven, 2016's The Journey, horror hits like 2001's The Hole, and musical comedy Killing Bono. He also helmed episodes of TV shows like Full Circle and White Lines. William Tell marks his feature film writing debut, and TIFF is the perfect place to showcase his creativity prowess.

William Tell is based on the famous play written by Friedrich Schiller and centers around the decline of the Roman Empire and a period in which Austria tried to take over Switzerland. The historical drama features Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) and Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Rafe Spall (Men In Black: International), Claes Bang (The Northman), Jake Dunn (Renegade Nell), Sam Keeley (Joe vs. Carole), Éanna Hardwicke (Fate: The Winx Saga), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction 2), Emily Beecham (Cruella) and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid).

William Tell and Moss & Freud have yet to get release dates. Stick with Collider to find out more news as soon as it is announced.

