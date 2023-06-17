Elliot Page, who has just released his memoir titled Pageboy, is mostly known for his quirky and subtly off-beat performances such as in Juno and Whip It, and of course, as Kitty Pryde in the X-Men films. However, 2005's Hard Candy showcases a darker and more visceral side to the actor in one of his earliest roles. The film is a borderline chamber piece in which Page, playing 14-year-old, Hayley, stars opposite Patrick Wilson, Jeff, a sexual predator and fashion photographer. Hard Candy descends into a satisfying, sadistic, and darkly poetic tale of revenge and vigilantism. As Jeff asks at the beginning of the film, "Is this some kind of teenage joke?" to which Hayley fiercely responds with "Teenage? Yeah. Joke? No."

RELATED: 8 'Good For Her' Classics for When You Need a Revenge Hit

What Is 'Hard Candy' About?

Image via Lionsgate Films

The film opens with a deeply discomforting series of preliminary interactions and flirtations between Hayley and Jeff. Jeff, to whom it is made abundantly clear that he's talking to a 14-year-old, seems to have no qualms about the aggressively sexual nature of the conversation, both in person and online. The two meet in a coffee shop in a riveting yet deeply disturbing sequence in which Jeff's predatory behaviors are somewhat dulled but still manipulative. He pretends to be above continuing the frivolous flirting and suggestive nature of their online conversation in the real world, but it's clear by looking at Jeff's face that he has conflicting and deviant desires and intentions with the seemingly naive Hayley. He buys her a t-shirt, subsequently asking her to model it for him, to which she obliges with adolescent teasing. Hayley invokes her inner Lolita in a brilliant performance that soon proves to be the check-mate of the whole film. The power dynamic between the two is suddenly switched, as the rest of the film turns into a battle of wits and wills with healthy doses of claustrophobia and sadistic off-screen medical procedures that induce in the viewer both sick gratification and revulsion.

The appeal of Hard Candy is of course in watching a pedophilic predator get his due, but even more so in the tense exchange between Page and Wilson which simmers throughout before boiling over in a glorious fashion in the third act. The film is chockfull of sweaty closeups of the actors dueling it out through sharply-written dialogue, threats, and barters. To reveal any more about the plot would be an undeniable disservice to any who haven't seen the film. The fact that there is so much beautifully-realized tension in a film that is essentially just two characters in a single location over a little more than an hour and a half is a lesson in screenwriting itself. Simplicity is the film's greatest asset as it cuts the fat and allows for the two leads to carry the film with complete ease and grace. It's arguably Elliot Page's best performance, or at the very least, his most unique. Wilson is also incredibly layered and nuanced, embodying both confidence and a pathetic Humbert Humbert complex.

'Hard Candy' Is Refreshingly Simple Amongst Today's Movies

Image via Lionsgate Films

With maximalism being a predominant feature of both modern blockbusters and more offbeat indie films, it can be refreshing to see a film that is so stripped back and allows for room to breathe. One isn't better than the other, but the ethos of many of this decade's films so far seems to be everything and the kitchen sink, oftentimes to great effect as seen in the unprecedented and unexpected success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year's Beau Is Afraid (although not as successful), and of course, Across the Spiderverse. These films show that the trend for maximalism is trending in every pocket, be it the latest A24 film or comic book extravaganza. As a result, smaller character pieces like Hard Candy or this year's Sanctuary are welcome and refreshing outliers.

Back in 2005, however, indie films and thrillers were synonymous with small, character-driven stories and many of them are good for offsetting the sometimes overwhelming style of many modern films. Pre-A24, thrillers and indie films weren't the events that they are today thanks to the studio's immense success and the general audience's desire for stranger, mid-budget films. It was a simpler time when films like Rian Johnson's debut Brick or Stay were the alternative to King Kong or the latest Star Wars movie. Thankfully, these movies are not going anywhere, and can still be great palate cleansers in 2023.

'Hard Candy's Color Palette Is Sweet Despite the Bloodshed

Image via Lionsgate Films

Another aspect of Hard Candy that distinguishes it from lesser thrillers is its stunning and minimalistic cinematography and appropriately candy-colored palette which give the movie a playful, unique look. Jeff's apartment, being the main location, is where the majority of the horror and tension take place. His walls are bright and beautiful shades of shell pink and deep reds. Red being the obvious motif both on Jeff's walls and in Hayley's choice of clothing keeps the movie from having the dull gray look that many films in the genre end up having. Hard Candy also employs a ton of shaky cam which admittedly gets quite old after a while, reminding the viewer that it came out in 2005. Even with the jarring shaky cam, the movie still has a distinctive style, which isn't something that many minimalist thrillers can boast.

Hard Candy is the definition of a hidden gem, a movie whose promises are fully fulfilled in a brisk hour and 45 minutes. The main attraction is undeniably the two leads, especially Elliot Page. The filmmakers give a lot to both Page and Wilson to work with, allowing both actors to flex their chops in ways that they haven't in many of their more popular films. Elliot Page will probably always be most recognizable as Juno, or Kitty Pryde, or perhaps even as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, and Wilson will go on to be one of the most iconic horror dads as both Ed Warren in The Conjuring films and Josh Lambert in the Insidious films. However, both actors deserve just as much credit for their performances in Hard Candy, making the film a true highlight of the genre, despite being incredibly difficult to watch. The level of discomfort found in Hard Candy just goes to show how effective Page and Wilson are in their roles and will keep your skin crawling for nearly two hours.