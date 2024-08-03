A phenomenal character actor with a sublime knack for comedy and an ability to handle dramatically weighted scenes, Elliott Gould has proven his worth time and time again over an illustrious career that spans over 60 years. While there are undoubtedly many who know him best as Jack Geller in the hit sitcom Friends, Gould has enjoyed a vibrant and vast film career that has amassed in excess of 100 credits.

Ranging from Academy Award-winning classics of the 70s to underrated gems from more recent decades and, of course, several of his credits in crime cinema, Gould’s filmography paints the picture of a versatile actor defined by his impact and presence. His best movies are the embodiment of such a reputation, cementing his place as one of the defining figures of the New Hollywood era.

10 'The Touch' (1971)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

While it may not be the Swedish director’s most powerful or acclaimed picture, The Touch still serves as an intriguing and insightful film from arthouse cinema legend Ingmar Bergman. It explores the tumultuous and complicated affair that takes between Karin Vergerus (Bibi Andersson), a housewife raising two children with her husband, Andreas (Max von Sydow), and an American archaeologist in the wake of her mother’s death. Their forbidden romance grows more volatile as David’s (Gould) erratic alcoholism and anger issues become more apparent.

The film received mixed reviews upon release, with many viewing it to be an uncharacteristic failure of tone and human drama from Bergman, who was renowned for his sweeping metaphorical tales of life and the human condition. However, as a quaint and bleakly engrossing drama that plays it relatively straight, The Touch is an effective picture that highlights Gould’s prowess in more demanding and serious roles.

9 'Little Murders' (1971)

Directed by Alan Arkin

Little Murders takes the darkest vein of black comedy and applies it to the murderous and savage landscape of a ravaged New York City while focusing on a quaint and unlikely love story. Patsy Newquist (Marcia Rodd) is an interior designer who finds a unique attraction in Alfred Chamberlain (Gould), an emotionally inaccessible photographer completely indifferent to the violence that impacts his life. She marries him, hoping to prove that she can change him, but a random act of violence sees Alfred and his in-laws embrace the city's chaotic lunacy.

Based on Jules Feiffer’s stage play of the same name, the film wields a hysterical peculiarity that forces audiences to laugh before making them wonder how they could have possibly enjoyed something so terrible. It’s a raw and challenging contemplation of a deteriorating world and how ordinary people navigate it. Unsurprisingly, Gould excels in such an offbeat and bleak comedic role, while the film thrives off the back of Alan Arkin’s convictions in what was his first feature film.

8 'The Silent Partner' (1978)

Directed by Daryl Duke