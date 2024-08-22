The Big Picture Detective series Ellis stars Sharon D Clarke as a determined DCI, navigating failing investigations and gaining support from local detectives.

The show's trailer hints at chilling moments and a unique perspective on crime scene investigations, promising a riveting storyline.

Ellis was commissioned by Paramount UK and Acorn TV, with an impressive creative team behind the production. Premieres on Acorn TV in November 2024.

If you’ve been looking forward to learning more about Acorn TV’s all-new detective series, Ellis, then you’re in luck. The renowned channel has released the series’ very first trailer alongside new photos, as reported by TV Insider. Premiering later this year, Ellis, a three-part series, stars three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke in the lead role, with Outlander‘s Andrew Gower.

Ellis follows Clarke’s Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Ellis, a resolute police officer who is dropped into failing investigations. She arrives at a different local police station with her partner, DS Harper (Gower), where she will have to gain the support of the local detectives and throw herself into the cases she’s come to investigate. This riveting show will also see Ellis, a Black female cop who is used to being dismissed and overlooked; however, she remains driven by her need for justice.

The thrilling show’s first trailer captures a couple of chilling moments that are to come in the series. Ellis is also heard saying tensely, “It’s not the physical evidence that makes a story. It’s the people in between and the things that join those people together. Hate, love, and fear. Their lives are never the same again.” Given the lead character’s unique perspective on crime scene investigations, there may yet be hope for the community, but we’ll have to find out this November. Check out Ellis’ exclusive first-look photos below.

The Creative Team Behind 'Ellis'

Ellis was ordered for the UK’s Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK, and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5, and Paramount+. In addition, it was commissioned for Acorn TV by Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises (AME). Mackin executive produces alongside Bea Tammer, AME’s Director of Development. Similarly, the executive producers for Company Pictures are Michele Buck and Lucy Raffety, while the producer is Chris Martin, and the scribes are Paul Logue and Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre. International distribution will be handled by All3 Media International.

Regarding the production’s lead stars, prior to joining Ellis, Clarke starred as the UK Prime Minister in Prime Video‘s Red, White & Royal Blue not long ago. And from 2018 to 2021, she portrayed Grace O’Brien in Doctor Who. Fans can also see her in Holby City and Rocketman, among others. On the other hand, Gower is popularly known for his involvement in The Winter King and Carnival Row.

Ellis will premiere on Acorn TV in November 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Below is a glimpse of what's to come in the show's first trailer.