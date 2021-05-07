The Defenders star Élodie Yung will officially make her small-screen return with the new show The Cleaning Lady, which has been picked up to series by Fox. The network ordered ten episodes into production after the pilot was ordered in July 2020.

The Cleaning Lady features Yung as a Cambodian doctor named Thony who comes to the United States to get her son a lifesaving medical treatment. However, things go horribly wrong and she ends up taking a cleaning position for the local mafia. Those familiar with Yung’s previous work, most notably Daredevil and GI Joe: Retaliation, will not be surprised to learn that Thony has some dangerous tricks up her sleeve against her employers.

Melissa Carter, known for her executive producing for Stargirl, serves as the program’s showrunner. The 100 writer Miranda Kwok also wrote the show, with Shay Mitchell’s company Amore & Vita Productions collaborating with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment to produce. The show also stars Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and twin newcomers Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle.

The show has had an interesting path to development. Based on the 2017 Argentinian show La Chica Que Limpia, the pilot was ordered in January 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted production on it and other pilots Fox had previously committed, which did not restart until July that year. In the process, original lead Shannyn Sossamon left the project, being replaced by Yung. Due to the show’s discussion of immigration and the explicit labeling of Thony as Cambodian, having a Cambodian actress such as Yung play the role was arguably for the best.

The Cleaning Lady’s premiere has not been announced. It was just one of the pilots picked up to series by Fox recently, as ballet dramedy The Big Leap and mockumentary This Country were also ordered to series. More announcements are expected from Fox regarding their new programming in the future.

