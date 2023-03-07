Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Alex Gibney announced that he is already months into the making of his latest documentary titled Musk. The documentary focuses on the multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Gibney, who is most recognized for notable investigative documentaries such as triple Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Academy Award-winning Taxi To The Dark Side, and Academy Award-nominated Eron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, has now set his eyes on Musk. The project is described to be a "definite and unvarnished examination" of the controversial business mogul.

Tech entrepreneur Musk has remained in the headlines after acquiring Twitter for a $44 billion deal. After promising to improve the social media app for users and eliminate bot accounts, Musk has remained under a watchful eye for cutting down Twitter's workforce and shaking things up. Gibney will be accompanied by an immense team who are unafraid to take a deep dive into the making of Musk.

Image via CBS

"Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time," said Zhang Xin, Founder of Closer Media. Xin also stated that the documentary will examine Musk and his impact on the world.

This is not the first time Musk has been at the center of a documentary as FX released the 2022 documentary film Elon Musk's Crash Course. The film directed and produced by award-winning Emma Schwartz promoted to reveal the truth behind Tesla and Musk's company. The documentary explored the claims by Musk on his autopilot vehicles and looked into governmental cover-ups and Tesla staff missteps that went into the scandal. Musk was also the topic in the 2018 documentary Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man produced and directed by Sonia Anderson. The biographical documentary focused on Musk's rise and impact on travel technology.

Musk is produced and financed by Jigsaw Productions alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent. Gibey, Xin, Jessie Deeter, Joey Marra, Nick Shumaker, Jessica Grimshaw, and Dana O'Keefe serve as producers. Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, William Horberg, Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer all serve as executive producers in the film.

A distribution partner nor a release date for the documentary has been released yet. In the meantime, watch the trailer for Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man below: