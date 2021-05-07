Saturday Night Live has released their first promo for Elon Musk’s upcoming show this weekend, and the business magnate is admitting he’s a bit of a “wildcard.” While appearing alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus and longtime SNL cast member Cecily Strong, Musk masked up with a black bandana and said “there’s no telling what I might do.” When Strong reminded Musk, and the often over-the-top Cyrus, that it was the Mother’s Day Show, Musk said he would be “good-ish.”

In a second promo video that followed right after, Cyrus asked Musk what he had been up to lately, to which he noted he had a successful rocket launch this week. “Wow. Well, I did my laundry,” Strong cut in. After getting a "congrats" from the Tesla Motors owner, Strong admitted that she actually didn’t. The fun and playful promo comes after a week of heavy online chatter where social media users discussed Musk’s host announcement, which left many scratching their heads.

Image via CBS

RELATED: Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy to Host Final Episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’’s 46th Season

While there has been controversy surrounding the billionaire’s upcoming hosting gig, some of the SNL cast has come forward in support of the choice to have the SpaceX founder at the forefront this weekend. According to Variety, Pete Davidson admitted to being excited about having Musk on the show and joked that he was going to ask him for a Tesla while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The cast member also said he wasn’t sure why people were freaking out about his appearance saying, “The guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?”

Michael Che mimicked his co-star’s sentiments, noting “He’s the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?” Additionally, the SNL writer told Charlamagne tha God in a The Breakfast Club interview that he thinks people are in a fuss over it because “white people just don’t like their billionaires for some reason.”

Catch Musk and Cyrus on SNL this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST, and check out the promo for the episode below:

KEEP READING: The Best 'SNL' Sketches of 2021 So Far, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: George Clooney Is the Biggest Brad Pitt Fan in Hilarious New Omaze Ad He might be kind of a terrible roommate, though.

Read Next